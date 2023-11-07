Hayley Medlock, well known and loved by all she meets. I first met Hayley when her eldest daughter, Katie, and I starting hanging out after high school, I would say about 14/15 years ago. Hayley has always been the life of the party and such a generous and caring person, it didn't surpirse me when she started collecting Chrstmas advent calendars for the children's homes across the island.
Every year, this being the 8th year running, Hayley organises a collection of chocolate advent calendars for the children in the 40 children's homes in Mallorca. Her aim is to ensure that every child in each and every one of the children’s homes on this tiny island receives a calendar on December 1.
Hayley says "The support over the years has been amazing and each year the target has been over-achieved and we/us/YOU have managed to supply the children’s homes, the food banks and the care homes with advent calendars."
