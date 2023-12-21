Mallorca's weekend festivities promise a blend of cultural delights and holiday cheer. On Friday, enjoy ballroom dancing in Alcudia, a vibrant Christmas market in Inca, and indie music at Teatre Principal in Inca. Meanwhile, Palma offers diverse attractions, including a bustling Christmas market and the whimsical Circo Alegría. The island comes alive with concerts, markets, and magical moments for all to savor throughout the weekend and all the matins on Christmas Eve.
Friday, December 22
Alcudia - 5.30pm / 7pm: Alcudia Modern Ballroom Dance Club. Alcudia Auditorium, Plaça Porta Mallorca. Two euros. auditorialcudia.net.
Inca - From 10am: Christmas market in the centre of Inca. (Every day.)
Inca - 8pm: O-Erra (Mallorcan indie), acoustic concert, 'The Focs Artificials Show'. Teatre Principal, C. Teatre 10. 10-15 euros. teatreprincipalinca.com.
Llucmajor - 7.30pm: Joana Gomila and Laia Vallés (folk and electronica). Toni Catany International Photography Centre, C. Cardenal Rossell 2. Ten euros.
Palma - 10am-9pm: Christmas market. Plaça Major, La Rambla, Via Roma, Parc de ses Estacions. (Every day.)
Palma - 7pm: Circo Alegría, 'Los Payasos de la Tele'. Trui Son Fusteret Showground, Camí Vell Bunyola. From 13 euros. circoalegria.es / sonfusteret.com. (All week; times vary.)
Palma - 7.45pm: Songdog (Welsh band). Can Tapera, C. Can Tapera 5. 15 euros. ticketib.com.
Palma - 8pm: A Night of Zarzuela. Palacio de Congresos, C. Felicia Fuster 2. Benefit concert. palmacongresscenter.com.
