Mallorca's weekend festivities promise a blend of cultural delights and holiday cheer. On Friday, enjoy ballroom dancing in Alcudia, a vibrant Christmas market in Inca, and indie music at Teatre Principal in Inca. Meanwhile, Palma offers diverse attractions, including a bustling Christmas market and the whimsical Circo Alegría. The island comes alive with concerts, markets, and magical moments for all to savor throughout the weekend and all the matins on Christmas Eve.

- 8pm: Handel, 'Messiah'. Ars Antiqua choir and orchestra, Orfeó Ramon Llull choir. Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. 2-20 euros. teatreprincipal.com. Palmanyola - 5pm-9pm: Mallorca Christmas Market. Son Amar, Ctra. Soller km 10.8. Five euros. (Saturday from 3pm.)

Valldemossa - 7pm: Carlos Bonnin (piano), Lorenna Bonnin (vocals). Fundació Cultural Coll Bardolet, Via Blanquerna 4. Benefit concert, donations 15 euros. Sunday, December 24 MATINS; Cant de la Sibil·la, Cant de l'Àngel, Sermó de la Calenda Alaro 7.30pm; Alcudia 6pm; Algaida 8.30pm; Andratx 7pm; Arenal 8.30pm; Ariany 8pm; Arta 8pm; Banyalbufar 6pm; Binissalem 6pm; Buger 5pm; Bunyola 8pm; Cala d'Or 6pm; Cala Millor 6pm; Cala Ratjada 7pm; Calvia 7.30pm; Campanet 8pm; Campos 7.30pm; Can Picafort 8pm; Capdepera 8pm; Colonia Sant Jordi 6pm; Colonia Sant Pere 6pm; Consell 8pm; Costitx 6pm; Deya 6pm; Esporles 7.30pm; Estellencs 7.30pm; Felanitx 5.30pm; Fornalutx 6pm; Inca (Santa Maria la Major) 7.30pm; Lloret 6pm; Lloseta 7.30pm; Llubi 6pm; Lluc 7pm; Llucmajor (Sant Miquel) 7.30pm; Manacor (Dolors) 7pm; Mancor de la Vall 6pm; Maria de la Salut 7.30pm; Marratxi (Sant Marçal) 6pm; Montuiri 8pm; Muro 7pm; Paguera 7pm; Palma (Cathedral) 11pm; Palmanova 7pm; Palmanyola 6pm; Pollensa 8pm; Porreres 8pm; Porto Cristo 7.30pm; Portocolom 5.30pm; Puerto Alcudia 7.30pm; Puerto Andratx 6pm; Puerto Pollensa 6pm; Puerto Soller 8.30pm; Puigpunyent 8pm; Sa Pobla 6pm; Sa Rapita 6pm; Sant Joan 8.30pm; Sant Llorenç 7pm; Santa Eugenia 7pm; Santa Margalida 6pm; Santa Maria 7pm; Santa Ponsa 6pm; Santanyi 7,30pm; S'Arracó 5pm; Selva 6pm; Sencelles 8pm; Ses Salines 7.30pm; Sineu 7pm; Soller 7.30pm; Son Servera 7.30pm; Valldemossa 8pm; Vilafranca 7pm. Esporles - From 12 midnight: Christmas party. Placeta Jardinet.

- Midnight to 5am: Christmas party with DJs. Costa Nord. Vilafranca - From 11.30pm: Christmas party, Islanders and DJs. Parc Josep Maria Llompart.