On January 1, Mallorca offers a variety of cultural events, including a piano performance in Felanitx, a concert by the Mallorca Chamber Orchestra in Inca, and a presentation by the Balearic Symphony Orchestra in Palma. Additionally, Palmanyola hosts a DJ event, while S'Arracó features a New Year wake-up dance. On January 2 and 3, enjoy orchestral performances in Manacor, Palma, Sant Llorenç, Alcudia, and Marratxi. The International Ballet Company presents 'The Nutcracker' in Palma on January 3, followed by the Mississippi Gospel Choir on January 4.

DJ Marco Carola and others at Son Amar. Monday, January 1 Felanitx - 6pm: Miquel Pol (piano); American standards. Felanitx Conservatory, C. Rector Planes 38. Free.

Inca - 7pm: Mallorca Chamber Orchestra; works by Johann Strauss father and son. Teatre Principal, C. Teatre 10. 15-25 euros. teatreprincipalinca.com.

Palma - 5pm: Peace Vigil; Swedish Church, Calle Joan Miro, 113. Palma. All faiths welcome.

Palma - 8pm: Balearic Symphony Orchestra, Elena Sancho (soprano); Nicolai, Strauss, Korngold and others. Palacio de Congresos, C. Felicia Fuster 2. 17-30 euros. simfonicadebalears.com / palmacongresscenter.com.

Palmanyola - From 12 noon: Danzû presents Marco Carola, Joey Daniel and other DJs. Son Amar, Ctra. Soller km 10.8. 32 euros. sonamar.com.

S'Arracó - 10am-5pm: Wake Up Dance New Year; yoga, DJs, jam session, food, no alcohol. Son Castell. 15 euros. ticketib.com. Tuesday, January 2 Manacor - 7.30pm: Balearic Symphony Orchestra, Elena Sancho (soprano); Nicolai, Strauss, Korngold and others. Manacor Auditorium, Passeig Ferrocarril. 23 euros. simfonicadebalears.com / teatredemanacor.cat.

Palma - 8pm: Strauss Festival Orchestra and Festival Ballet Ensemble. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 48-68 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.

Sant Llorenç - 7pm: Mallorca Chamber Orchestra; works by Johann Strauss father and son. Espai 36, C. Major 36. Five euros. ticketib.com. Wednesday, January 3 Alcudia - 7pm: Mallorca Chamber Orchestra; works by Johann Strauss father and son. Alcudia Auditorium, Plaça Porta Mallorca. Ten euros. auditorialcudia.net.

Marratxi - 7.30pm: Marratxi Youth Orchestra; New Year concert. Sant Marçal Church.

Palma - 7pm: Sibil·las from Mallorca, Barcelona, Valencia and Sardinia; Tomeu Mut (organ). Cathedral. Free.

Palma - 8pm: International Ballet Company, 'The Nutcracker'. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 38-45 euros. auditoriumpalma.com. Thursday, January 4 Palma - 8pm: Mississippi Gospel Choir. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 40 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.