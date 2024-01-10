The weekend festivities across Mallorca include Sant Antoni and Sant Sebastià celebrations. Highlights include rehearsals for Sant Antoni ‘goigs,’ circuses, correfocs, folk dances, and music performances in various locations such as Manacor, Palma, Sa Pobla, Andratx, Inca, Llucmajor, Muro, Petra, Pollensa, Porto Cristo, S’Arracó, Sant Llorenç, and Son Servera. Animal blessings, races, and cultural events contribute to the vibrant atmosphere.

Rehearsals in Manacor of the "goigs". Friday, January 12 Manacor , Sant Antoni Fiestas - 9pm: Rehearsals for the Sant Antoni ‘goigs’ (songs of praise), barbecue. Plaça Concòrdia.

, Sant Antoni Fiestas - 9pm: Rehearsals for the Sant Antoni ‘goigs’ (songs of praise), barbecue. Plaça Concòrdia. Palma - 9pm: Circa Contemporary Circus, ‘Humans 2.0’. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 34 euros. auditoriumpalma.com. (Also Saturday at 6.30pm.)

- 9pm: Circa Contemporary Circus, ‘Humans 2.0’. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 34 euros. auditoriumpalma.com. (Also Saturday at 6.30pm.) Sa Pobla, Sant Antoni Fiestas - 8pm: Children’s correfoc. Plaça Major. Sant Sebastià Petit in Palma for the children. Saturday, January 13 Andratx , Sant Antoni Fiestas - 6pm: Lighting of bonfires, barbecue (five euros); 7.30pm: Folk dance, Aires d’Andratx;; 10pm: Correfoc, Dimonis Dragomonis Andratx; 11.30pm: Music from De Contrabando.

, Sant Antoni Fiestas - 6pm: Lighting of bonfires, barbecue (five euros); 7.30pm: Folk dance, Aires d’Andratx;; 10pm: Correfoc, Dimonis Dragomonis Andratx; 11.30pm: Music from De Contrabando. Arenal , Sant Antoni Fiestas - 11pm: Correfoc, Dimonis Capocorb (Llucmajor), Dimonis Incubus (Palma), Batucada Nomades. From C. Formentera.

, Sant Antoni Fiestas - 11pm: Correfoc, Dimonis Capocorb (Llucmajor), Dimonis Incubus (Palma), Batucada Nomades. From C. Formentera. Inca , Sant Antoni Fiestas - 8pm: Bonfire, barbecue (two euros donation), folk dance with Revetlers des Puig d’Inca. Plaça Bestiar.

, Sant Antoni Fiestas - 8pm: Bonfire, barbecue (two euros donation), folk dance with Revetlers des Puig d’Inca. Plaça Bestiar. Llucmajor , Sant Antoni Fiestas - 9pm: Correfoc, Dimonis Capocorb (Llucmajor), Dimonis Incubus (Palma), Batucada Nomades. From Plaça Espanya.

, Sant Antoni Fiestas - 9pm: Correfoc, Dimonis Capocorb (Llucmajor), Dimonis Incubus (Palma), Batucada Nomades. From Plaça Espanya. Muro , Sant Antoni Fiestas - 7.30pm: Twentieth anniversary of Es Reguinyol pipers; performances by the pipers, Revetla d’Algebelí (folk group), glosadors and ximbomba players. Muro Theatre, C. Joan Carles I.

, Sant Antoni Fiestas - 7.30pm: Twentieth anniversary of Es Reguinyol pipers; performances by the pipers, Revetla d’Algebelí (folk group), glosadors and ximbomba players. Muro Theatre, C. Joan Carles I. Palma , Sant Sebastià Fiestas - 10.30am: Sant Sebastià Petit; children’s and families’ Saint Sebastian party and events. Sa Riera Park.

, Sant Sebastià Fiestas - 10.30am: Sant Sebastià Petit; children’s and families’ Saint Sebastian party and events. Sa Riera Park. Palma - 4.15pm: La Liga; Real Mallorca v. Celta Vigo. Son Moix Stadium, Camí dels Reis. rcdmallorca.es.

- 4.15pm: La Liga; Real Mallorca v. Celta Vigo. Son Moix Stadium, Camí dels Reis. rcdmallorca.es. Palma - 6pm: Gathering of bands of Music. Palma Conservatory. C. Alfons el Magnànim 64. Free.

- 6pm: Gathering of bands of Music. Palma Conservatory. C. Alfons el Magnànim 64. Free. Palma - 8pm: Balearic Camerata Orchestra; Mozart, Ravel and Lloyd Webber and others. Sant Nicolau Church, C. Sant Nicolau. Pay as you wish. ticketib.com.

- 8pm: Balearic Camerata Orchestra; Mozart, Ravel and Lloyd Webber and others. Sant Nicolau Church, C. Sant Nicolau. Pay as you wish. ticketib.com. Palma - 8pm: Tolo Servera (guitar, loops, vocals), Desirée Duran (vocals), Norbert Fimpel (harmonica). Teatre del Mar, C. Llucmajor 90. 15 euros. teatredelmar.com.

- 8pm: Tolo Servera (guitar, loops, vocals), Desirée Duran (vocals), Norbert Fimpel (harmonica). Teatre del Mar, C. Llucmajor 90. 15 euros. teatredelmar.com. Petra - 8pm: Petra Band of Music, 100 years of Disney. Petra Theatre, C. Sol 5. Four euros. ticketib.com.

- 8pm: Petra Band of Music, 100 years of Disney. Petra Theatre, C. Sol 5. Four euros. ticketib.com. Pollensa , Sant Antoni Fiestas - 8pm: Children’s demons correfoc; 8.30pm: Barbecue; 10.30pm: Correfoc, Dimonis Ca de Bou (Pollensa) and Dimonis Esclatabutzes (Soller). Joan March Gardens.

, Sant Antoni Fiestas - 8pm: Children’s demons correfoc; 8.30pm: Barbecue; 10.30pm: Correfoc, Dimonis Ca de Bou (Pollensa) and Dimonis Esclatabutzes (Soller). Joan March Gardens. Porto Cristo , Sant Antoni Fiestas - 8.30pm: Rehearsals for ‘goigs’ of Sant Antoni, barbecue. Plaça Sol i Lluna.

, Sant Antoni Fiestas - 8.30pm: Rehearsals for ‘goigs’ of Sant Antoni, barbecue. Plaça Sol i Lluna. Sa Pobla , Sant Antoni Fiestas - From 3pm: Sant Antoni races. Mostly from Can Cirera Prim Park and back; tardeo party with DJs from 5pm. 8pm: Sant Antoni concert; Sa Pobla Choir, Miquel Tortell Muro Choir. At the church. 12 midnight: Correfoc, ‘Invocació’; Dimonis d’Albopàs, Dimonis Bocsifocs (Esporles). Plaça Major.

, Sant Antoni Fiestas - From 3pm: Sant Antoni races. Mostly from Can Cirera Prim Park and back; tardeo party with DJs from 5pm. 8pm: Sant Antoni concert; Sa Pobla Choir, Miquel Tortell Muro Choir. At the church. 12 midnight: Correfoc, ‘Invocació’; Dimonis d’Albopàs, Dimonis Bocsifocs (Esporles). Plaça Major. S’Arracó , Sant Antoni Fiestas - 5pm: Animal blessings. 6pm: DJ. 7pm: Lighting of bonfires, barbecue five euros. 8.30pm: Folk dance with Calabruix. Plaça Weyler.

, Sant Antoni Fiestas - 5pm: Animal blessings. 6pm: DJ. 7pm: Lighting of bonfires, barbecue five euros. 8.30pm: Folk dance with Calabruix. Plaça Weyler. Sant Llorenç , Sant Antoni Fiestas - 6pm: Sant Antoni fair. Plaça Església. 8pm: Rehearsal of the ‘goigs’. Sa Rectoria. 8.30pm: Barbecue and ximbombas. Plaça Església.

, Sant Antoni Fiestas - 6pm: Sant Antoni fair. Plaça Església. 8pm: Rehearsal of the ‘goigs’. Sa Rectoria. 8.30pm: Barbecue and ximbombas. Plaça Església. Son Servera, Sant Antoni Fiestas - 5pm: Sant Antoni fair. 5.30pm: Botifa-Run. 8pm: Mass. 9pm: First dance of the demon; 9.30pm: Folk music from Boc; 11pm: Correfoc, Dimonis de Son Ganxó (Costitx). Plaça Sant Joan. Animal blessings for Sant Antoni in Andratx. Sunday, January 14 Andratx , Sant Antoni Fiestas - 11.30am: Animal blessings. Gathering from 10.30 on Passeig Son Mas.

, Sant Antoni Fiestas - 11.30am: Animal blessings. Gathering from 10.30 on Passeig Son Mas. Arenal , Sant Antoni Fiestas - 10.30am: Animal blessings. Parish church.

, Sant Antoni Fiestas - 10.30am: Animal blessings. Parish church. Inca , Sant Antoni Fiestas - 10am: Pipers and dance of demons. Plaça Santa Maria la Major to Gran Via de Colom. 10.30am: Animal blessings (large animals). Gran Via de Colom.

, Sant Antoni Fiestas - 10am: Pipers and dance of demons. Plaça Santa Maria la Major to Gran Via de Colom. 10.30am: Animal blessings (large animals). Gran Via de Colom. Llucmajor , Sant Antoni Fiestas - 10.30am: Animal blessings. Passeig Jaume III.

, Sant Antoni Fiestas - 10.30am: Animal blessings. Passeig Jaume III. Manacor , Sant Antoni Fiestas - 12 noon / 6.30pm: Manacor Band of Music, ‘Les músiques de Sant Antoni’. Manacor Auditorium. SOLD OUT.

, Sant Antoni Fiestas - 12 noon / 6.30pm: Manacor Band of Music, ‘Les músiques de Sant Antoni’. Manacor Auditorium. SOLD OUT. Muro , Sant Antoni Fiestas - 11am: Gathering of giants and procession from Plaça Convent.

, Sant Antoni Fiestas - 11am: Gathering of giants and procession from Plaça Convent. Palma - 5pm / 7.30pm: Francisca Tomàs School of Dance; Children’s classical, contemporary and Spanish dance. Charity performances. Teatre Xesc Forteza, Plaça Miquel Maura 1. Eight euros. palmacultura.cat.

- 5pm / 7.30pm: Francisca Tomàs School of Dance; Children’s classical, contemporary and Spanish dance. Charity performances. Teatre Xesc Forteza, Plaça Miquel Maura 1. Eight euros. palmacultura.cat. Porto Cristo , Sant Antoni Fiestas - 8.30pm: Rehearsals for ‘goigs’ of Sant Antoni, barbecue. Plaça Sol i Lluna.

, Sant Antoni Fiestas - 8.30pm: Rehearsals for ‘goigs’ of Sant Antoni, barbecue. Plaça Sol i Lluna. Puerto Pollensa , Sant Antoni Fiestas - 5pm: Folk dance and music with Ballugall. Plaça Miquel Capllonch.

, Sant Antoni Fiestas - 5pm: Folk dance and music with Ballugall. Plaça Miquel Capllonch. Sa Pobla , Sant Antoni Fiestas - 7pm: Folk dances; Marjal en Festa, Aires Vileros. Plaça Alexandre Ballester.

, Sant Antoni Fiestas - 7pm: Folk dances; Marjal en Festa, Aires Vileros. Plaça Alexandre Ballester. Son Servera, Sant Antoni Fiestas - 10am: Sant Antoni fair. 12.30pm: Rehearsal of the compline service. Plaça Sant Joan.