The weekend festivities across Mallorca include Sant Antoni and Sant Sebastià celebrations. Highlights include rehearsals for Sant Antoni ‘goigs,’ circuses, correfocs, folk dances, and music performances in various locations such as Manacor, Palma, Sa Pobla, Andratx, Inca, Llucmajor, Muro, Petra, Pollensa, Porto Cristo, S’Arracó, Sant Llorenç, and Son Servera. Animal blessings, races, and cultural events contribute to the vibrant atmosphere.
