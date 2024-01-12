The Sant Sebastia revetla, which is held on January 19, is one of the most eagerly awaited musical nights for the citizens of Palma. The concerts take over different squares in the city to offer music for all tastes and ages. This year the performances will be divided into five emblematic places in the city: Plaza Mayor, Plaza de Cort, Plaza del Olivar, Plaza del Rey Juan Carlos I and Plaza de la Reina, and all of them will host a total of 22 performances.

From 6pm onwards, the revetla will begin with a family performance by Madó Pereta, followed by the gegants and capgrossos, the playing of xeremiers and the departure of the Drac de na Coca. All of them will call the fire and light to light a big bonfire in the Plaza Mayor, which will be the starting signal for a night of partying, music and bonfire.

On the other hand, on Sunday January 21, a concert by Hombres G will be held in a large format. The performance will take place in Son Fusteret, and although it will begin at 8pm, the doors will open at 6pm.

Below are the artists who will perform in each of the squares:

Plaza Mayor

8.30pm - Aires d’Andratx

10.15pm - Ramellets

12 midnight - Tomeu Penya

Plaza del Rey Juan Carlos I

8.20pm - Negre

9.05pm - Jaime Anglada

10.30pm - Anegats

11.55pm - Dorian

1.35am - Avalanx

Plaza de l’Olivar

8.30pm - Guille Wheel & The Waves

10.15pm - Gaizka Baena Grupo

10.45pm - Pedro Rosa Quintet

12.15am - Meritxell Neddermann

1.45am - Miss Loopita ‘folktronica live set’

Plaza de Cort

8.30pm - Ultraviolet

9.15pm - Carlos Peralías

11pm - Juan Magán

12.45am - Tapo & Raya

