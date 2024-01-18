Friday, January 19, features a diverse array of events in Mallorca. Highlights include a zarzuela performance by the Balearic Symphony Orchestra, family entertainment at Sant Sebastià Fiestas in Palma, various music acts at different plazas and a Jethro Tull tribute band. On Saturday, January 20, events range from folk acoustic music in Alcudia to Sant Antoni Fiestas in different towns. Sunday, January 21, offers children's shows, rock bands, folk dance, and classical orchestral performances across the island.
