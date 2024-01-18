Friday, January 19, features a diverse array of events in Mallorca. Highlights include a zarzuela performance by the Balearic Symphony Orchestra, family entertainment at Sant Sebastià Fiestas in Palma, various music acts at different plazas and a Jethro Tull tribute band. On Saturday, January 20, events range from folk acoustic music in Alcudia to Sant Antoni Fiestas in different towns. Sunday, January 21, offers children's shows, rock bands, folk dance, and classical orchestral performances across the island.

Drac de na Coca dragon. Friday, January 19 Manacor - 7.30pm: Palma - 8pm: Balearic Symphony Orchestra, Maria Camps (soprano), Joan Lainez (tenor); zarzuela works by Luna, Sorozábal and others. Manacor Auditorium, Passeig Ferrocarril. 18 euros. teatredemanacor.cat.

Palma, Sant Sebastià Fiestas - 6pm: Family entertainment with Madò Pereta. Plaça Major. 7pm: Giants and bigheads from the town hall to Plaça Major. 7.15pm: Giants dance and performance by the Mallorca School of Music and Dance. 7.50pm: Drac de na Coca dragon and batucada from the town hall to Plaça Major. 8.10pm: Lighting of the bonfire by the dragon. 8.15pm: Batucada and return of the dragon to the town hall. Plaça Cort: From 9pm: Bruno Sotos, David Otero, La Guardia, Cabot. Plaça Joan Carles I: From 8.20pm: Negre, Jaume Anglada, Anegats, Dorian, Avalanx. Plaça Major: From 8.30pm: Aires d'Andratx, Ramellets, Tomeu Penya. Plaça Olivar: From 8.30pm: Guille Wheel & The Waves, Gaizka Baena Grupo, Pedro Rosa Quintet, Meritxell Neddermann, Miss Loopita. Plaça Reina: From 8.30pm: Ultra Violet, Carlos Peralías, Juan Magán, Tapo & Raya.

Palma, Ses Sant Kanuteres Fiestas (alternative) - Numerous acts. From 3pm at Baluard des Princep; 4pm: Baluard den Berard; 5pm: Plaça Quadrado and Plaça Nova Ferraria; 8pm: Plaça Raimundo Clar, Plaça Pes de sa Palla, Plaça Sant Jeroni, Porta del Mar.

Palma - 5pm / 8.30pm: El Tiempo entre Costuras (musical). Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 30-50 euros. auditoriumpalma.com. (Also Saturday and Sunday.)

Palma - 8.30pm: Tullianos Acustic Band (Jethro Tull tribute). La Movida Café, C. Albó s/n. 12 euros.

Sa Pobla, Sant Antoni Fiestas - 7pm: Espires, demons' fire-spitting poles; Dimonis d'Albopàs. Plaça Major.

Saturday, January 20

Alcudia - 8pm: Cris Juanico (Menorcan, folk acoustic). Alcudia Auditorium, Plaça Porta Mallorca. Ten euros. auditorialcudia.net.

Cala Millor, Sant Antoni Fiestas - 7pm: Mass and animal blessings. Mare de Déu dels Àngels Church. 8.15pm: Bonfires in Cala Millor and Cala Bona.

Cala Ratjada, Sant Antoni Fiestas - 2.30pm: Ringing of bells. 3pm: Departure of demons with the band of music. From Plaça Mariners. 7pm: Lighting of bonfires.

Inca, Sant Sebastià Fiestas - 7.30pm: Mass, dance of offer. Sant Domingo Church. 8.15pm: Address for Sant Sebastià, the guitars of Revetla d'Inca; 8.30pm: Barbecue, bread and wine; folk dance. C. Sant Sebastià.

Manacor - 7pm: Marcel Cranc (Mallorcan singer-songwriter). Sala La Fornal, C. Coves dels Hams 4. 12 euros. ticketib.com.

Palma, Sant Sebastià Fiestas - 11.30am: Concert - SimfoVents Palma. Cathedral square. From 12 midday: Cycling day. From Plaça Cort. Free registrations: sportmaniacsbaleares.com. 6pm: Party with DJs. Plaça Cort. 8pm: Tardes en el Café, Valnou. Plaça Major.

Pollensa, Sant Sebastià Fiestas - 7pm: Procession with the image of Saint Sebastian, of the Standard and of the cavallet horse dancers; Eucharist and dance of offer. 8.30pm: Dance of the cavallets at the bonfire in Plaça Major.

Puerto Andratx, Sant Antoni Fiestas - 5pm: Animal blessings. 7pm: Lighting of bonfires, barbecue five euros. Plaça Església. 9.30pm: Music from C6 Band and Mucho Mejor.

Sineu, Sant Antoni Fiestas - 4.30pm: Blessing of the animals, pipers and bigheads procession. 10.30pm: Correfoc, Dimonis Sa Cova d'es Fossar. Plaça Fossar.

Sunday, January 21

Cala Ratjada, Sant Antoni Fiestas - 10am: Mass. 11am: Procession and animal blessings.

Palma - 5pm / 7.30pm: MikeCrack y El Arma Secreta (children's show). Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. 24-28.50 euros. truiteatre.es.

Palma, Sant Sebastià Fiestas - 8pm: Hombres G (legendary Spanish rock band). Trui Son Fusteret Showground, Camí Vell Bunyola.

Pollensa, Sant Sebastià Fiestas - 5pm: Folk dance, Pollensa School of Farmer Dance. Plaça Ca les Monnares.

Sa Coma, Sant Antoni Fiestas - 10am: Mass. 10.30am: Singing of the 'goigs' with the demons and band of music. 11am: Animal blessings. 6.30pm: Departure of the demons and band of music from the youth centre. C. Margalides. 7pm: Dance of demons and Sant Antoni market.

- 7pm: Luisa Sobral (Portuguese singer-songwriter). Sant Antoni Church. 20 euros. ticketib.com. Santanyi - 7.30pm: Orquestra Acadèmia 1830; Dvorak (New World Symphony) and Rachmaninoff. Teatre Principal, C. Bisbe Verger 38. Five euros. ticketib.com.