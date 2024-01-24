At the Fitur international tourism fair in Madrid on Wednesday, the Balearic government highlighted the potential of the Balearics as a sports tourism destination and drew attention to two particular events - the ATP 250 Mallorca tennis tournament in Santa Ponsa and the Ironman 70.3 in Alcudia.

The director-general for sport, Joan Antoni Ramonell, said that the ATP 250 Mallorca Championship is "one of the most important tennis events in the world". Since 2021, it has placed Mallorca "at the forefront of the international tennis scene", attracting some of the best players in the world, such as Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev. The ATP organisers, he added, are looking forward to offering "even more excellence" at the fourth 250 Mallorca from June 22 to 29.

Alcudia's tourism councillor, Joan Mateu, observed that Mallorca "enjoys dream roads for cycling and is the headquarters of one of the most prestigious Ironman 70.3 events in the world". Year after year, he added, athletes discover "an incredible route through the most picturesque towns on the island and unparalleled views".

Mallorca offers the "perfect" conditions for the event and Alcudia, said Mateu, is one of the parts of the island with the greatest concentration of cyclists per square metre in the high season for cycling tourism.