Mallorca's weekend lineup includes the Balearic Symphony Orchestra in Manacor, diverse music performances, the Challenge Ciclista Mallorca cycling race, classical music in Cala Millor, Sant Sebastià Fiestas, Dinosaurs Tour, live performances, and more. Sunday features cycling races, Sant Sebastià Fiestas' Correfoc in Palma, and musical events in Porreres and Palma. Be advised of road closures or alternative routes for the cycling race.

Challenge Ciclista Mallorca - Serra de Tramuntana Trophy event. Friday, January 26 Manacor - 7.30pm: Balearic Symphony Orchestra, conductor Pablo Mielgo; Mahler's Fifth Symphony. Manacor Auditorium, Passeig Ferrocarril. 18 euros. simfonicadebalears.com / teatredemanacor.cat.

Montuiri - 8pm: Primitiu; Jaume Tugores and Herman Livolsi (electronica, flutes, guitar, didgeridoo). Cas Retratista, C. Pujol 10. Ten euros.

Palma - 7.30pm: SimfoVents. Palma Conservatory, C. Alfons el Magnànim 64. Free.

Selva - 12 noon: Challenge Ciclista Mallorca, Trofeo Serra de Tramuntana. From Plaça Major. Pollensa-Puerto Pollensa-Alcudia-Sa Pobla-Campanet-Selva-Lloseta-Binissalem-Consell-Santa Maria-Bunyola-Soller-Puig Major-Sa Calobra-Lluc. (Expected finish at 3.55pm). vueltamallorca.com. Challenge Ciclista Mallorca - Pollensa - Puerto Andratx Trophy event. Saturday, January 27 Cala Millor - 7pm: Maria Antonia Pons-Estel (violin), Albert Colomar (piano); Falla, Franck, Stravinsky. Sa Maniga Auditorium, C. Son Galta 4. Free. samaniga.es.

Palma , Sant Sebastià Fiestas - 9.45am: Planting of giants. C. Palau Reial. 10am: Reception and dance of giants. Plaça Cort. 11.30am: Procession. Plaça Cort to Plaça Porta Pintada, followed by dance of giants.

Palma - 10am-2pm / 4pm-9pm: Dinosaurs Tour. Grand tent on the Poligono Llevant. Ten euros. dinosaurstour.com. (Every day; Monday-Friday 5pm-9pm only.)

Palma - 5pm: Disney Rock, El Musical. Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. 18-20 euros. truiteatre.es.

Palma - 6pm: Ubunto; circus, music and magic. Teatre Mar i Terra, C. Sant Magi 89. Free. palmacultura.cat. (Also Sunday.)

Palma - 8.30pm: Café Quijano (pop, rock). Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 35-45 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.

Palma - 9pm: La Liga; Real Mallorca v. Real Betis. Son Moix Stadium, Camí dels Reis. rcdmallorca.es.

Palmanova - 9pm: Cabrón (Mallorcan rumba rock, funk). Sala Palmanova, C. Diego de Salvà Lezaún 2. 12-15 euros.

Pollensa - 11.50am: Challenge Ciclista Mallorca, Trofeo Pollença-Port Andratx. From Plaça Major. Sa Pobla-Alcudia-Pollensa-Puig Major-Soller-Deya-Banyalbufar-Andratx-Puerto Andratx (Avda. Gabriel Roca). (Expected finish at 3.55pm). vueltamallorca.com.

Porreres - 7pm: Filharmònica Porrerenca. Porreres Auditorium, C. d'en Cerdà 21. Eight euros. auditoriporreres.cat.

Santa Margalida - 7.30pm: Si Bastasen un Par de Canciones, tribute concert for four leading Spanish artists. Santa Margalida Auditorium, Plaça S'Abeurador. 15 euros. Challenge Ciclista Mallorca - Palma Trophy event. Sunday, January 28 Palma - 10am: Challenge Ciclista Mallorca, Trofeo Palma. From in front of the Cathedral. Llucmajor-Algaida-Montuiri-Sineu-Son Ferriol-Palma. (Expected finish by the Cathedral at 1.55pm). vueltamallorca.com.

Palma , Sant Sebastià Fiestas - Correfoc. 7pm: Beasts of fire; Drac y Guardians de Sant Jordi, Realment Cremats, S'Oliba de la Real, Drac de na Coca. Plaça Reina. Departure of demons from Paseo Mallorca/Avda. Jaume III; Enfocats, Trabucats, Es Cau des Boc Negre, Encabritats, Kinfumfa, Incubus, Illa Galera.

Palma - 7pm: Quatre de Cor (gospel, opera, rock vocal group). Teatre Mar i Terra, C. Sant Magi 89. Ten euros (benefit concert). palmacultura.cat.

- 7pm: Quatre de Cor (gospel, opera, rock vocal group). Teatre Mar i Terra, C. Sant Magi 89. Ten euros (benefit concert). palmacultura.cat. Porreres - 7pm: University of the Balearic Islands Choir. Porreres Auditorium, C. d'en Cerdà 21. Twelve euros. auditoriporreres.cat.