The weekend in Mallorca features a variety of cultural events, including classical concerts, folk performances, and tribute shows. Highlights include a piano concerto, a dance show, the start of the carnival parades, and the Almond Blossom fair. The schedule also includes electronic pop and rock performances, as well as cultural festivities like processions, dances, and tastings.

If you are an early riser don't miss the Festival of Light at Palma's Cathedral. Friday, February 2 Manacor - 7.30pm: Balearic Symphony Orchestra, Gerhard Oppitz (piano); Brahms Piano Concerto No. 1 and Brahms Symphony No. 3. Manacor Auditorium, Passeig Ferrocarril. 18 euros. simfonicadebalears.com / teatredemanacor.cat.

- 7.30pm: Balearic Symphony Orchestra, Gerhard Oppitz (piano); Brahms Piano Concerto No. 1 and Brahms Symphony No. 3. Manacor Auditorium, Passeig Ferrocarril. 18 euros. simfonicadebalears.com / teatredemanacor.cat. Montuiri - 8pm: Nou Romancer (Mallorcan folk). Cas Retratista, C. Pujol 10. Ten euros.

- 8pm: Nou Romancer (Mallorcan folk). Cas Retratista, C. Pujol 10. Ten euros. Palma - 7.30am: Festival of Light. Cathedral.

- 7.30am: Festival of Light. Cathedral. Palma - 5pm-9pm: Dinosaurs Tour. Grand tent on the Poligono Llevant. Ten euros. dinosaurstour.com. (Every day; 10am-2pm / 4pm-9pm on Saturday and Sunday.)

- 5pm-9pm: Dinosaurs Tour. Grand tent on the Poligono Llevant. Ten euros. dinosaurstour.com. (Every day; 10am-2pm / 4pm-9pm on Saturday and Sunday.) Palma - 8.30pm: Capella Mallorquina choir, Palma Gospel Singers; benefit concert for Projecte Home. Sant Francesc Basilica, Plaça Sant Francesc. 12 euros.

- 8.30pm: Capella Mallorquina choir, Palma Gospel Singers; benefit concert for Projecte Home. Sant Francesc Basilica, Plaça Sant Francesc. 12 euros. Palma - 9pm: Great Straits, The Great Songs of Dire Straits (tribute). Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 38-45 euros. auditoriumpalma.com. Marratxi kicks off the carnival parades on the island. Saturday, February 3 Cala Millor - 7.30pm: Dance show, Programa Art Jove (Balearic Youth Institute). Sa Maniga Auditorium, C. Son Galta 4. Free. samaniga.es.

- 7.30pm: Dance show, Programa Art Jove (Balearic Youth Institute). Sa Maniga Auditorium, C. Son Galta 4. Free. samaniga.es. Marratxi , Carnival - 4.30pm: Sa Rua parade from Cami de n'Olesa.

, Carnival - 4.30pm: Sa Rua parade from Cami de n'Olesa. Palma - 5pm: La Familia Madrigal, El Musical (family show). Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 20 euros. auditoriumpalma.com. (Also Sunday.)

- 5pm: La Familia Madrigal, El Musical (family show). Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 20 euros. auditoriumpalma.com. (Also Sunday.) Palma - 7pm: Hidrogenesse (electronic pop), Los Sara Fontan, Sonidero Mandril. Es Baluard, Plaça Porta de Santa Catalina. Free; bookings, esbaluard.org.

- 7pm: Hidrogenesse (electronic pop), Los Sara Fontan, Sonidero Mandril. Es Baluard, Plaça Porta de Santa Catalina. Free; bookings, esbaluard.org. Palma - 8pm: El Consorcio (veteran Spanish vocal group). Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. 38 euros. truiteatre.es.

- 8pm: El Consorcio (veteran Spanish vocal group). Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. 38 euros. truiteatre.es. Petra - 7pm: Malfet (Mallorcan rock). Petra Theatre, C. Sol 5. 15 euros.

- 7pm: Malfet (Mallorcan rock). Petra Theatre, C. Sol 5. 15 euros. S'Arracó - From 10am: Wake Up Dance; monthly gathering for yoga, dance, music. Son Castell. 15 euros. ticketib.com.

- From 10am: Wake Up Dance; monthly gathering for yoga, dance, music. Son Castell. 15 euros. ticketib.com. Sencelles, Santa Agueda Fiestas - 4pm: Parade of floats and costumes. From Plaça Ses Escoles Velles to Plaça Vila. Almond Blossom fair in Son Servera. Sunday, February 4 Esporles - 6pm: Duo Deia; Marie Delbousquet (cello), Benjamin Payen (violin and viola). Casa des Poble, C. Casa des Poble. Pay as you wish.

- 6pm: Duo Deia; Marie Delbousquet (cello), Benjamin Payen (violin and viola). Casa des Poble, C. Casa des Poble. Pay as you wish. Inca - 7pm: Orfeó l'Harpa d'Inca and two other choirs; cancer benefit concert. Teatre Principal, C. Teatre 10. 7-10 euros. teatreprincipalinca.com.

- 7pm: Orfeó l'Harpa d'Inca and two other choirs; cancer benefit concert. Teatre Principal, C. Teatre 10. 7-10 euros. teatreprincipalinca.com. Palma , Carnival - 10.30am: Sa Rueta (children's parade). From La Rambla.

, Carnival - 10.30am: Sa Rueta (children's parade). From La Rambla. Santanyi - 7.30pm: Cor de Son Dameto choir. Sant Andreu Church. Free.

- 7.30pm: Cor de Son Dameto choir. Sant Andreu Church. Free. Sencelles , Santa Agueda Fiestas - 6pm: Dance of giants. Plaça Nova. 7pm: Tasting of mamellet cakes; 8pm: Correfoc, Dimonis Sa Cova des Fossar (Sineu); 9pm: Barbecue; 10pm: Folk dance and music with Qanarusa. Plaça Vila.

, Santa Agueda Fiestas - 6pm: Dance of giants. Plaça Nova. 7pm: Tasting of mamellet cakes; 8pm: Correfoc, Dimonis Sa Cova des Fossar (Sineu); 9pm: Barbecue; 10pm: Folk dance and music with Qanarusa. Plaça Vila. Son Servera, Almond Blossom Fair - 9.30am-2pm: Stalls with almonds and almond products, exhibition of old farming machinery. 12 noon: Folk dance with Sa Revetla. Cases de Ca s'Hereu. Monday, February 5 Sencelles, Santa Agueda Fiestas - 10am: Processions with pipers. 11am: Solemn mass. 6pm: Glosadors and ximbomba players. Senior citizens centre. Tuesday, February 6 Palma - 7pm: Antonio Serrano (harmonica), Albert Sanz (piano), Toño Miguel (double bass), Tico Porcar (drums); classical and jazz. CaixaForum, Plaça Weyler 3. 15 euros. caixaforum.org.

- 7pm: Antonio Serrano (harmonica), Albert Sanz (piano), Toño Miguel (double bass), Tico Porcar (drums); classical and jazz. CaixaForum, Plaça Weyler 3. 15 euros. caixaforum.org. Palma - 9pm: Copa del Rey, semi-final first leg; Real Mallorca v. Real Sociedad. Son Moix Stadium, Camí dels Reis. rcdmallorca.es. Thursday, February 8 Palma - 8pm: Balearic Symphony Orchestra, Daniel Lozakovich (violin), Joji Hattori (conductor); Mendelssohn, Mozart, Tchaikovsky. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 30-35 euros. simfonicadebalears.com / auditoriumpalma.com.