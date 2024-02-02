The 'tourist season' is just around the corner, and for many planning their holidays or time off on the island the question is, when does everything open?

Golf Fantasia in Palmanova will be opening their doors on March 1st. Tickets from 9€ for children and 14€ for adults. Carrer Tenis 3, Palmanova.

The Katmandu Park will also let visitors in from March 22nd. A passport ticket which includes one-time admission to all theme park attractions is 20€ for children and seniors & 28€ for adults. Avda Pedro Vaquer Ramis nº 9, Magalluf.

Western Water Park in Magalluf will be open from May 1st. Day Pass costs 14€ for 3-4 year olds, 26€ for 5-10 year olds and seniors (+65), and 34€ for adults. Ctra. Cala Figuera a Sa Porrassa, Magalluf.

Aqualand in El Arenal will be open from May 6th. Day Pass costs 14€ for 3-4 year olds, 26€ for 5-10 year olds and seniors (+65), and 34€ for adults. Autovía Palma – Arenal exit 13 -Km.15, El Arenal.

The Soller Train & Tram will be back up and running from February 5th. A round trip from Palma to Puerto Soller (train + tram) is 35€. See timetable here.

Marineland Mallorca, home of the dolphins, is already open on weekends. From March they will open Thursday to Sunday, and from April they will be open 7 days a week. Tickets cost 12€ for 3-4 year olds, 20€ for 5-10 year olds and seniors (+65), and 29€ for adults. C/ Garcilaso de la Vega 9, Costa d’en Blanes.

Pirates Adventure will hold their first show on March 29th. Tickets from 29.99€ for children and 49.99€ for adults. Cami Sa Porrassa 12, Magalluf.

Pirates Reloaded's first show will be on April 19th. Tickets from 44.99€ for adults. Cami Sa Porrassa 12, Magalluf.

Gringos Bingo's will be opening on March 30th. Tickets from 44.99€ for adults. Cami Sa Porrassa 12, Magalluf.

Son Amar's Ohala show will be holding it's opening performance on April 6th. Tickets from 30€. Carretera Palma-Sóller KM 10.8, Palmanyola.

Son Amar's other show, Exhibit, will be opening on April 27th. Tickets from 33.50€. Carretera Palma-Sóller KM 10.8, Palmanyola.