Escape the winter blues with a January/February getaway to Mallorca. While the summer crowds hibernate, there are still many attractions opening their doors to the winter adventurors of the island. Here is a list of places you can visit:

▶ Marineland: Aquatic park with marine shows, exotic animals, and family fun. Open Saturdays and Sundays from 10am to 3pm. Last admission is at 12.45pm. Tickets from 12€. (C/ Garcilaso de la Vega 9 - Costa d'en Blanes)

▶ Palma Jump: Thrilling trampoline park for high-flying adventures and energetic fun. Open Sunday to Wednesday from 9am to 8pm and Thursday to Saturday from 9am to 10pm. Tickets from 12.50€. (C/textil 3, solar 33 Son Valenti - Palma)

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida de Safari Zoo Mallorca (@safarizoomallorca)

▶ Safari Zoo: Wildlife adventure with exotic animals in natural habitats. Open daily from 10am to 4pm. Tickets from 12€. (Ctra. Porto Cristo-Son Servera, km 5, 07680 Porto Cristo)

▶ Palma Cathedral: Majestic Gothic masterpiece, adorned with stunning architecture and history. Open Monday to Friday 10am to 3.15pm. Saturdays 10am to 2.15pm. Closed on Sundays. Tickets from 10€. (Plaza de la Almoina, Palma)

▶ Caves of Arta: Marvel at stunning stalactite formations in mystical underground chambers. Open daily from 10am to 5pm. Tickets from 6€. (Ctra. de las Cuevas, S/N - Capdepera)

▶ Jungle Parc: Thrilling treetop adventure with ziplines and challenging courses. Opening exclusively for pre-booked group reservations daily. Open to the public on Saturdays and Sundays from 10am to 5.30pm (last admission 4pm) for junior course. Tickets from 15€. (Avenida Jaime I, 40 A - Santa Ponsa)

▶ Paintball Mallorca: Adrenaline-filled battles, strategic fun, thrilling experiences with friends. Open daily from 10am to 9pm. Tickets from 17€. (Camí Son Tugores, 34 - Lloseta)

▶ Glassblowing at Gordiola: Artistry in action, intricate glass creations, unforgettable experience. Open Monday to Friday 9am to 6pm and Saturday 9am to 2pm. Tickets from 4€. (Crtra. Palma-Manacor Km. 19 - Algaida)

▶ Rafa Nadal Museum: Tennis legend's journey, trophies, interactive exhibits, inspiration for fans. Open daily from 10am to 4pm. Tickets from 6€. (Ctra. Cales de Mallorca s/n, km 1.2 - Manacor)

▶ Palma Aquarium: Dive into marine wonders, vibrant exhibits, and interactive experiences. Open Monday to Friday 10am to 3.30pm (last admission 2pm) and Saturdays, Sundays and Bank Holidays from 10am to 5.30pm (last admission 4pm). Tickets from 18€. (Carrer de Manuela de los Herreros 21 - Playa de Palma)

▶ Palacio Real de La Almudaina: Royal palace with historic allure, cultural significance. Open Tuesday to Sunday from 10am to 6pm. Tickets from 7€. (Carrer del Palau Reial s/n - Palma)

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida de Destral Mallorca (@destralmallorca)

▶ Destral Mallorca: Axe-throwing in the city center, fun, and stress-relief guaranteed. Open Saturday from 11am to 2pm. Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday from 5pm to 9pm. Friday and Saturday from 5pm to 10pm. Tickets from 20€. (Calle Vinyassa 23 - Palma)

▶ Caves of Drach: Subterranean wonders with mesmerizing stalactites and an underground lake. Open daily from 10.30am to 3.30pm. Tickets from 9.50€. (Ctra. de les Coves, s/n, 07680 Porto Cristo)

▶ EKarts Mallorca: High-speed thrills on state-of-the-art electric go-kart tracks. Open Monday to Friday 2pm to 9pm and Saturdays, Sundays and Bank Holidays 11am to 10pm. Tickets from 17€. (At Mallorca Fashion Outlet: Autopista Palma - Inca, km. 7,1 - Marratxi)

▶ Tirolinas Go!: Adventure awaits on exhilarating zipline experiences in breathtaking landscapes. Open weekends and bank holidays from 10am to 4pm. Tickets from 20€. (Av. Fra Joan Llabres Nº1 - Playa de Palma)

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida de Dinosaurland (@dinosaurlandmallorca)

▶ Dinosaurland: Explore dinosaur wonders, 100 life-sized exhibits, and join paleontology adventures. Open Wednesday to Sunday from 10am to 5pm (last admission at 4pm). Tickets from 11€. (Ma-4020, Km. 11, 07680 Manacor)

▶ Fresopolis: Sustainable agriculture, local produce, and family-friendly activities await. Open Saturday and Sunday 9am to 3pm. Tickets from 7.50€. (Ma-19a, km 17,1 - 07620 Llucmajor)

▶ Palma City Sightseeing Hop On Hop Off bus: Explore city highlights at your pace, convenient transportation solution. Running daily from 10am to 5.30pm. Tickets from 22€.

▶ Bellver Castle: Circular fortress with panoramic views and historical significance. Open Tuesday to Saturday 10am to 6pm and Sundays and bank holidays 10am to 3pm. Tickets from 4€ - Free admission on Sunday. (Camilo José Cela s/n - Palma)