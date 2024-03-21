March 22-28 offers diverse events across Mallorca. Friday highlights include contemporary dance in Inca, Easter funfair in Palma, and musical tributes and the start of the Easter Processions. Saturday Palmanyola will hold their fair which got postponed from March 9 and 10 and rescheduled for this weekend, gastronomy routes, and Port Adriano will have their Spring Festival. Sunday offers processions and cultural festivities. Monday includes a symphony orchestra concert, with Holy Thursday processions on March 28 in Palma.

Friday, March 22 Inca - 8pm-11pm: Contemporary dance shows. Teatre Principal, C. Teatre 10. teatreprincipalinca.com. Ten euros. (Also Saturday, 6pm-11pm.)

Santa Margalida , Santa Margalida Fair - 7.30pm: Mass, Easter address, concert by the Santa Margalida Choir. At the church. 8.30pm-1am: 'Variat Battle'; championship for the best filled rolls, plus music from Madison and DJs. Plaça Vila. 9pm: Opening of the Beasts of Fire Exhibition. Casal de Cultura Joan Mascaró i Fornes. Two euros. (Until March 24.)

Soller - 8.30pm: Martín Alvarado (Argentine singer), 'Tango and More'. Capilla del Hospici, C. Hospici. 15 euros. ticketib.com. Horse Fair in Palmanyola.

Santa Ponsa, Easter Family Event - 11am-3pm: Easter DIY, kids karoke and bouncy castle. Easter menu for 49 euros. Members are free and non-members are 10 euros. Email hello@mallorcacountryclub.es or contact by phone +34 611 672 688. Mallorca Country Club. Avinguda del Golf, 20. Santa Margalida fair is committed to crafts, classic vehicles and almonds.

Santa Margalida, Santa Margalida Fair - From 9am: The fair and almond show; artisan market, classic cars, animals' zone, funfair, food trucks. 10am: Pipers and local dignitaries. 10.30am: Sheepdog trials. 11am: Dogs for adoption. 11.30am: Circ Stromboli with 'living siurells'. 5.30pm: Folk dance with Aires Vileros and Sarau Alcudienc. Plaça Vila and other locations. 7.30pm: Procession and blessing of the palms. Monday, March 25 Palma - 8.30pm: Balearic Symphony Orchestra, University of the Balearic Islands Choir, Capella de la Seu choir, Irene Mas (soprano), Begoña Gómez (mezzosoprano), Joan Lainez (tenor), Josep Miquel Ribot (baritone); Mozart's 'Requiem'. Cathedral. 12-36 euros. ticketib.com. Thursday, March 28 Palma - 5pm: Capella Mallorquina Choir, Holy Thursday Mass. Santa Eulàlia Church, Plaça Santa Eulàlia.

- 5pm: Capella Mallorquina Choir, Holy Thursday Mass. Santa Eulàlia Church, Plaça Santa Eulàlia. Palma - 7pm: Procession of Sant Crist de la Sang. From Church of the Annunciation (Plaça Hospital) and back via Plaça Major, Plaça Cort and Cathedral.