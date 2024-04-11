Bulletin Editor Jason Moore arrives by boat with the English flag by Ciros's Restaurant on Tuesday, April 23 at 12pm

Comedian Jaime Gilí on Tuesday, April 23 at 12.30pm

Show-cooking from Michellin star chef Marc Fosh on Tuesday, April 23 from 1pm at Ciros Restaurant. Please reserve your place at editorial@majorcadailybulletin.es

Paul Abrey, Managing Director of Palma Pictures will be giving a conference on the making of the Netflix series 'The Crown' on Tuesday, April 23 at 5pm at Sala Palmanova. Please reserve your place at editorial@majorcadailybulletin.es

Wednesday, April 24

Calvia rugby showcase on Wednesday, April 24 from 5pm to 8pm at Es Carregador beach (Ciros)

Thursday, April 25

Sporting showcase (badminton and football) on Wednesday, April 24 from 5pm to 8pm at Es Carregador beach (Ciros)

Tea time from 4pm to 6pm and live music from 7pm to 9pm on Wednesday, April 24 at Morocco Lounge & Rooftop Bar (Passeig del Mar º14)

Friday, April 26

Sporting showcases (children's football and Yu yitsu) on Friday, April 26 from 4.30pm to 8pm on the Palmanova beach

Concerts by James Argent, Albie Davies and DJ Richie Embleton on Friday, April 26 from 6pm to 10pm at the fountain stage on Palmanova beach-front

There will be a 30% discount on Friday, April 26 from 11am to 8pm at the Golf Fantasia to celebrate St. George. (Carrer Tenis º3)

Saturday, April 27

Arts and crafts market on Saturday, April 27 from 10am to 9pm on the Passeig de la Mar

Cricket showcase on Saturday, April 27 at 11am on the Palmanova beach

Children's activities and performances on Saturday, April 27 from 11am to 1pm along the promenade

Circus parade by Circo Stromboli on Saturday, April 27 from 11am to 12pm, 1pm to 2pm and 5pm to 6pm

Face painting on Saturday, April 27 from 12pm to 1pm and 2pm to 5pm. Along the promenade.

Mini Coopers and other classic cars will be on display on Saturday, April 27 from 11am to 7pm on the Passeig de Mar by the Bar Castaway

Book signing by Lord Jeffrey Archer on Saturday, April 27 at 12pm at Zel Mallorca Hotel. All welcome. (Carrer Duc Estremera, 16)

Musical performances on Saturday, Apri 27 by Hi Tech Fuzzy at 7pm, Beatles tribute at 8pm, Lena at 9pm and Freddie Mercury show by Alex Manga at 10pm at the fountain stage on the Palmanova beach-front

Events and times subject to change. See www.majorcadailybulletin.com for latest information.