Gastronomy event in Santa Ponsa, Palma offers various cultural performances, including SimfoVents, 'Melodies of Spring', Orfeó Ramon Llull choir, and The 10 Tenors. Weekend activities include concerts, marathons, fairs, and exhibitions across different locations. St. George's Day celebrations feature shows, talks, and sports in Palmanova.
Friday, April 19
La Mostra Calvia - Gastronomy event; Zone 3: Santa Ponsa, Costa de la Calma. Participating restaurants with special menus from 18 to 35 euros, plus gastro menu to 75 euros at certain restaurants. (Also Saturday and Sunday.) visitcalvia.org.
Palma - 7.30pm: SimfoVents Palma. Palma Conservatory, C. Alfons el Magnànim 64. Free.
Palma - 8pm: 'Melodies of Spring'; Magí Garcies (piano), Catalina Carrasco (dance). Fundació Sa Nostra - Can Tapera, C. Can Tapera 5. 15 euros.
Palma - 8pm: Orfeó Ramon Llull choir, Pedro Aguiló (piano); Handel, Mozart and others. Sant Felip Neri Church, C. Sant Felip Neri. Ten euros.
Palma - 8pm: The 10 Tenors and their Symphony Orchestra; classical and pop. Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. 47-77 euros. truiteatre.es.
Sant Llorenç - 7.30pm: Guillem Sansó (singer) with guitar and double bass. Espai 36, C. Major 36. Five euros.
Saturday, April 20
Colonia Sant Jordi - 1pm: Long Course Weekend, swimming leg. www.lcwmallorca.com
Inca - 9pm: Maria Jaume (Mallorcan singer); pop, dance. Teatre Principal, C. Teatre 10. 15 euros. teatreprincipalinca.com.
Lloseta - 8pm: Tribute to legendary Spanish singer Nino Bravo. Lloseta Theatre, C. Pou Nou. 12 euros. teatrelloseta.com.
Magalluf - 6pm: Half Marathon. From the athletics ground. maratonmagaluf.com
Palma - 8pm: Chicago Life, El Musical. Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. 27.50-30.50 euros. truiteatre.es.
Porto Cristo, Portes Obertes (nautical and cultural fair) - 10am-7pm: Artisan market, various exhibitions, boat excursions.
Sant Llorenç - 6pm: Pietro Ceresini (piano); Beethoven, Liszt and others. Espai 36, C. Major 36. Pay as you wish.
Santa Eugenia, Fira Agrícola & Ramadera (Agricultural and Livestock Fair) - 4pm: Gathering of giants and then procession from La Rectoria. 6pm: Opening of exhibitions. C. Josep Balaguer and elsewhere.
Santa Ponsa - From 5pm: PrimAGUERA. El Molino Showground, Ctra. Santa Ponça-Calvia. 15 euros. entradium.com.
Santanyi - 8pm: Ainhoa Arteta (soprano), Francesc Blanco (piano). Teatre Principal (car park), C. Bisbe Verger 38. Five euros. euroclassics.es.
Sunday, April 21
Alcudia - 12 noon/5pm: 'Legends Show', Urban Dance Can Picafort. Alcudia Auditorium, Plaça Porta Mallorca. Seven euros. auditorialcudia.net.
Colonia Sant Jordi - 10.15am: Long Course Weekend, marathon and other distances. From the marina. www.lcwmallorca.com
Colonia Sant Jordi - 5pm: Sant Jordi concert; three choirs. At the church.
Palma - 5pm: VIII Empire Show, Empire of Dreams Dance Studio. Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. 15 euros. truiteatre.es.
Porreres, Ecological Agriculture Day - 9am-4pm: Ecological certified products, tastings, showcooking, live music, children's activities. Plaça Vila.
Porto Cristo, Portes Obertes (nautical and cultural fair) - 10am-4pm: Artisan market, various exhibitions, boat excursions.
Santa Eugenia, Fira Agrícola & Ramadera (Agricultural and Livestock Fair) - From 8am: Animals' exhibitions, farming machinery, artisan products, classic cars and bikes, exhibitions. Plaça Bernat de Santa Eugenia and elsewhere. 6pm: Folk dance. Sports centre.
Tuesday, April 23
Colonia Sant Jordi - 11am: Mass for Sant Jordi, followed by aperitifs at the civic centre. 8pm: Noodles dinner, tickets in advance by April 19 from the civic centre; 9.30pm: Correfoc, Dimonis Maria Enganxa. Plaça Pou d'en Verdera.
Palmanova, St. George's Day - 1pm: Show cooking, Marc Fosh. Ciro's Restaurant, C. Paseo Mar 3; 5pm: Paul Abrey on the making of 'The Crown'. Sala Palmanova, C. Diego de Salvà Lezaún 2. Bookings, editorial@majorcadailybulletin.es
Wednesday, April 24
Palma - 8pm: Banda Lira Esporlerina (Esporles Band of Music), 150th anniversary concert. Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. Five euros. teatreprincipal.com.
Palma - 8.30pm: The Meteors (British psychobilly). Club Mutante, C. Industria 8. 18-22 euros.
Palmanova, St. George's Day - 5pm: Rugby. Es Carregador Beach.
Thursday, April 25
Palma - 10am-8pm: Palma International Boat Show. Moll Vell. Ten euros. palmainternationalboatshow.com.
Palma - 7pm: Sheila Blanco (Spanish singer); Bach, Mozart and more. Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. 2-12 euros. teatreprincipal.com.
Palmanova, St. George's Day - 4pm-6pm: Tea time; 7pm-9pm: Live music. Morocco Lounge & Rooftop Bar, Paseo Mar 14. 5pm: Badminton and football. Es Carregador Beach.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.