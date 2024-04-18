Gastronomy event in Santa Ponsa, Palma offers various cultural performances, including SimfoVents, 'Melodies of Spring', Orfeó Ramon Llull choir, and The 10 Tenors. Weekend activities include concerts, marathons, fairs, and exhibitions across different locations. St. George's Day celebrations feature shows, talks, and sports in Palmanova.

Friday, April 19 La Mostra Calvia - Gastronomy event; Zone 3: Santa Ponsa, Costa de la Calma. Participating restaurants with special menus from 18 to 35 euros, plus gastro menu to 75 euros at certain restaurants. (Also Saturday and Sunday.) visitcalvia.org.

- Gastronomy event; Zone 3: Santa Ponsa, Costa de la Calma. Participating restaurants with special menus from 18 to 35 euros, plus gastro menu to 75 euros at certain restaurants. (Also Saturday and Sunday.) visitcalvia.org. Palma - 7.30pm: SimfoVents Palma. Palma Conservatory, C. Alfons el Magnànim 64. Free.

- 7.30pm: SimfoVents Palma. Palma Conservatory, C. Alfons el Magnànim 64. Free. Palma - 8pm: 'Melodies of Spring'; Magí Garcies (piano), Catalina Carrasco (dance). Fundació Sa Nostra - Can Tapera, C. Can Tapera 5. 15 euros.

- 8pm: 'Melodies of Spring'; Magí Garcies (piano), Catalina Carrasco (dance). Fundació Sa Nostra - Can Tapera, C. Can Tapera 5. 15 euros. Palma - 8pm: Orfeó Ramon Llull choir, Pedro Aguiló (piano); Handel, Mozart and others. Sant Felip Neri Church, C. Sant Felip Neri. Ten euros.

- 8pm: Orfeó Ramon Llull choir, Pedro Aguiló (piano); Handel, Mozart and others. Sant Felip Neri Church, C. Sant Felip Neri. Ten euros. Palma - 8pm: The 10 Tenors and their Symphony Orchestra; classical and pop. Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. 47-77 euros. truiteatre.es.

- 8pm: The 10 Tenors and their Symphony Orchestra; classical and pop. Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. 47-77 euros. truiteatre.es. Sant Llorenç - 7.30pm: Guillem Sansó (singer) with guitar and double bass. Espai 36, C. Major 36. Five euros. Long Course Weekend in Colonia de Sant Jordi. Saturday, April 20 Colonia Sant Jordi - 1pm: Long Course Weekend, swimming leg. www.lcwmallorca.com

- 1pm: Long Course Weekend, swimming leg. www.lcwmallorca.com Inca - 9pm: Maria Jaume (Mallorcan singer); pop, dance. Teatre Principal, C. Teatre 10. 15 euros. teatreprincipalinca.com.

- 9pm: Maria Jaume (Mallorcan singer); pop, dance. Teatre Principal, C. Teatre 10. 15 euros. teatreprincipalinca.com. Lloseta - 8pm: Tribute to legendary Spanish singer Nino Bravo. Lloseta Theatre, C. Pou Nou. 12 euros. teatrelloseta.com.

- 8pm: Tribute to legendary Spanish singer Nino Bravo. Lloseta Theatre, C. Pou Nou. 12 euros. teatrelloseta.com. Magalluf - 6pm: Half Marathon. From the athletics ground. maratonmagaluf.com

- 6pm: Half Marathon. From the athletics ground. maratonmagaluf.com Palma - 8pm: Chicago Life, El Musical. Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. 27.50-30.50 euros. truiteatre.es.

- 8pm: Chicago Life, El Musical. Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. 27.50-30.50 euros. truiteatre.es. Porto Cristo , Portes Obertes (nautical and cultural fair) - 10am-7pm: Artisan market, various exhibitions, boat excursions.

, Portes Obertes (nautical and cultural fair) - 10am-7pm: Artisan market, various exhibitions, boat excursions. Sant Llorenç - 6pm: Pietro Ceresini (piano); Beethoven, Liszt and others. Espai 36, C. Major 36. Pay as you wish.

- 6pm: Pietro Ceresini (piano); Beethoven, Liszt and others. Espai 36, C. Major 36. Pay as you wish. Santa Eugenia , Fira Agrícola & Ramadera (Agricultural and Livestock Fair) - 4pm: Gathering of giants and then procession from La Rectoria. 6pm: Opening of exhibitions. C. Josep Balaguer and elsewhere.

, Fira Agrícola & Ramadera (Agricultural and Livestock Fair) - 4pm: Gathering of giants and then procession from La Rectoria. 6pm: Opening of exhibitions. C. Josep Balaguer and elsewhere. Santa Ponsa - From 5pm: PrimAGUERA. El Molino Showground, Ctra. Santa Ponça-Calvia. 15 euros. entradium.com.

- From 5pm: PrimAGUERA. El Molino Showground, Ctra. Santa Ponça-Calvia. 15 euros. entradium.com. Santanyi - 8pm: Ainhoa Arteta (soprano), Francesc Blanco (piano). Teatre Principal (car park), C. Bisbe Verger 38. Five euros. euroclassics.es. Fair in Santa Eugenia. Sunday, April 21 Alcudia - 12 noon/5pm: 'Legends Show', Urban Dance Can Picafort. Alcudia Auditorium, Plaça Porta Mallorca. Seven euros. auditorialcudia.net.

- 12 noon/5pm: 'Legends Show', Urban Dance Can Picafort. Alcudia Auditorium, Plaça Porta Mallorca. Seven euros. auditorialcudia.net. Colonia Sant Jordi - 10.15am: Long Course Weekend, marathon and other distances. From the marina. www.lcwmallorca.com

- 10.15am: Long Course Weekend, marathon and other distances. From the marina. www.lcwmallorca.com Colonia Sant Jordi - 5pm: Sant Jordi concert; three choirs. At the church.

- 5pm: Sant Jordi concert; three choirs. At the church. Palma - 5pm: VIII Empire Show, Empire of Dreams Dance Studio. Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. 15 euros. truiteatre.es.

- 5pm: VIII Empire Show, Empire of Dreams Dance Studio. Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. 15 euros. truiteatre.es. Porreres , Ecological Agriculture Day - 9am-4pm: Ecological certified products, tastings, showcooking, live music, children's activities. Plaça Vila.

, Ecological Agriculture Day - 9am-4pm: Ecological certified products, tastings, showcooking, live music, children's activities. Plaça Vila. Porto Cristo , Portes Obertes (nautical and cultural fair) - 10am-4pm: Artisan market, various exhibitions, boat excursions.

, Portes Obertes (nautical and cultural fair) - 10am-4pm: Artisan market, various exhibitions, boat excursions. Santa Eugenia, Fira Agrícola & Ramadera (Agricultural and Livestock Fair) - From 8am: Animals' exhibitions, farming machinery, artisan products, classic cars and bikes, exhibitions. Plaça Bernat de Santa Eugenia and elsewhere. 6pm: Folk dance. Sports centre. Michellin chef Marc Fosh. Tuesday, April 23 Colonia Sant Jordi - 11am: Mass for Sant Jordi, followed by aperitifs at the civic centre. 8pm: Noodles dinner, tickets in advance by April 19 from the civic centre; 9.30pm: Correfoc, Dimonis Maria Enganxa. Plaça Pou d'en Verdera.

- 11am: Mass for Sant Jordi, followed by aperitifs at the civic centre. 8pm: Noodles dinner, tickets in advance by April 19 from the civic centre; 9.30pm: Correfoc, Dimonis Maria Enganxa. Plaça Pou d'en Verdera. Palmanova, St. George's Day - 1pm: Show cooking, Marc Fosh. Ciro's Restaurant, C. Paseo Mar 3; 5pm: Paul Abrey on the making of 'The Crown'. Sala Palmanova, C. Diego de Salvà Lezaún 2. Bookings, editorial@majorcadailybulletin.es Wednesday, April 24 Palma - 8pm: Banda Lira Esporlerina (Esporles Band of Music), 150th anniversary concert. Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. Five euros. teatreprincipal.com.

- 8pm: Banda Lira Esporlerina (Esporles Band of Music), 150th anniversary concert. Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. Five euros. teatreprincipal.com. Palma - 8.30pm: The Meteors (British psychobilly). Club Mutante, C. Industria 8. 18-22 euros.

- 8.30pm: The Meteors (British psychobilly). Club Mutante, C. Industria 8. 18-22 euros. Palmanova, St. George's Day - 5pm: Rugby. Es Carregador Beach. Palma Boat Show. Thursday, April 25 Palma - 10am-8pm: Palma International Boat Show. Moll Vell. Ten euros. palmainternationalboatshow.com.

- 10am-8pm: Palma International Boat Show. Moll Vell. Ten euros. palmainternationalboatshow.com. Palma - 7pm: Sheila Blanco (Spanish singer); Bach, Mozart and more. Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. 2-12 euros. teatreprincipal.com.

- 7pm: Sheila Blanco (Spanish singer); Bach, Mozart and more. Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. 2-12 euros. teatreprincipal.com. Palmanova, St. George's Day - 4pm-6pm: Tea time; 7pm-9pm: Live music. Morocco Lounge & Rooftop Bar, Paseo Mar 14. 5pm: Badminton and football. Es Carregador Beach.