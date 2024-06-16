The week of June 17-20 features various festivities across towns including Sant Joan fiestas in Deya, Mancor de la Vall, Muro and Son Servera. Plus British band Rudimental will be at BCM on Thursday.
Monday, June 17
Mancor de la Vall, Sant Joan Fiestas - 5.30pm: Jewel races, smashing of pots ... . Plaça Església. 7.30pm: Physical activities master class. Plaça Ajuntament.
Muro, Sant Joan Fiestas - 7pm: Traditional games. By the town hall. 9pm: Dinner a la fresca, folk music and dance with Revetla d’Algebelí, Xeixa and Es Reguinyol. (Registrations with the town hall by Friday 1.30pm.)
Pollensa - 8.30pm: Music in the streets. Plaça Seglars.
Puerto Pollensa - 8.30pm: Music in the streets. By the tourist information office.
Tuesday, June 18
Deya, Sant Joan Fiestas - 8pm: Bingo, pastries’ contest. Joan Mas Amphitheatre.
Mancor de la Vall, Sant Joan Fiestas - 8.30pm: Tapas route (five bars).
Muro, Sant Joan Fiestas - 9pm: 40 Voltes; bike and resistance challenges, children’s races. Plaça Comte d’Empúries.
Wednesday, June 19
Muro, Sant Joan Fiestas - 6pm: Children’s foam party. By the town hall. 10pm: Pepet i Marieta, Unió Artística Murera band of music. Plaça Comte d’Empúries.
Palma - 7.30pm: SimfoVents Palma; Khatchaturian and others. La Misericòrdia courtyard, Plaça Hospital 4. Free.
Puerto Pollensa - 8.30pm: Music in the streets. Plaça Miquel Capllonch.
Son Servera, Sant Joan Fiestas - 6pm: Son Servera School of Modern and Contemporary Dance. Plaça Mercat. 8pm: Procession by the Son Servera Band of Music. 10pm: Cockerel contest. Plaça Sant Joan.
Thursday, June 20
Magalluf - 10pm-5am: British band Rudimental. BCM. Avinguda de l’Olivera. From 35euros; bcmmallorca.com.
Mancor de la Vall, Sant Joan Fiestas - 7.30pm: Concert, School of Music. Plaça Església. 8.30pm: Treasure hunt. Plaça Baix. 10.15pm: Comedy with Rubén García. Plaça Ajuntament.
Muro, Sant Joan Fiestas - 10pm: Marga Pocoví and Biel Tous. Plaça Comte d’Empúries.
Pollensa - 8.30pm: Music in the streets. Plaça Major.
Son Servera, Sant Joan Fiestas - 6pm: Taekwondo. Plaça Sant Joan.
