The week of June 17-20 features various festivities across towns including Sant Joan fiestas in Deya, Mancor de la Vall, Muro and Son Servera. Plus British band Rudimental will be at BCM on Thursday.

Fiestas of Sant Joan in Mancor de la Vall. Monday, June 17 Mancor de la Vall, Sant Joan Fiestas - 5.30pm: Jewel races, smashing of pots ... . Plaça Església. 7.30pm: Physical activities master class. Plaça Ajuntament.

Sant Joan Fiestas - 5.30pm: Jewel races, smashing of pots ... . Plaça Església. 7.30pm: Physical activities master class. Plaça Ajuntament. Muro , Sant Joan Fiestas - 7pm: Traditional games. By the town hall. 9pm: Dinner a la fresca, folk music and dance with Revetla d’Algebelí, Xeixa and Es Reguinyol. (Registrations with the town hall by Friday 1.30pm.)

Tuesday, June 18 Deya, Sant Joan Fiestas - 8pm: Bingo, pastries’ contest. Joan Mas Amphitheatre.

Fiestas of Sant Joan in Son Servera. Wednesday, June 19 Muro , Sant Joan Fiestas - 6pm: Children’s foam party. By the town hall. 10pm: Pepet i Marieta, Unió Artística Murera band of music. Plaça Comte d’Empúries.

Son Servera, Sant Joan Fiestas - 6pm: Son Servera School of Modern and Contemporary Dance. Plaça Mercat. 8pm: Procession by the Son Servera Band of Music. 10pm: Cockerel contest. Plaça Sant Joan.



Thursday, June 20 Magalluf - 10pm-5am: British band Rudimental. BCM. Avinguda de l’Olivera. From 35euros; bcmmallorca.com.

Son Servera, Sant Joan Fiestas - 6pm: Taekwondo. Plaça Sant Joan.