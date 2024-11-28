Plaça Nova hosted another edition of the Festa del Vi Novell last night. Alongside wine sales by local wineries, there were tapas from bars, restaurants, and associations. The evening featured live music, a night market, and a secondhand market. | J.R.
This weekend offers a variety of cultural events across Mallorca. On Friday, catch the Alternatilla Jazz Festival in Inca (9pm) and Palma's Autumn Melodies concert (8pm). Saturday features the Alternatilla Jazz Festival in Alaro (8pm) and Kinky Boots musical at Palma Auditorium (5pm/8:30pm). Sunday offers Vivaldi's Gloria in Felanitx (7pm) and a fundraising concert in Palma for Valencia disaster relief (6pm). Also, the Festa del Vi Novell continues in Santa Maria del Camí with wine tastings, live music, and more (Saturday-Sunday).
