For complete listing of all the Christmas events taking place now and forthcoming click here. Real Mallorca face Valencia at Son Moix. Friday, November 29 Inca - 9pm: Alternatilla Jazz Festival; Irene Reig and the Bop Collective. Teatre Principal, C. Teatre 10. 20 euros. teatreprincipalinca.com.

Palma - 8pm: Autumn Melodies; Sa Nostra Foundation Choir. Fundació Sa Nostra-Can Tapera, C. Can Tapera 5. 15 euros.

Palma - 8pm: International Encounter of Composers; Rafel Riera (organ), Arvo Pärt and others. Sant Francesc Basilica, Plaça Sant Francesc. fundacioaca.com.

Palma - 8pm: Remembering Puccini; University of the Balearic Islands Orchestra and Choir, plus soloists. Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. Free, but with booking. teatreprincipal.com.

Palma - 9pm: La Liga; Real Mallorca v. Valencia. Son Moix Stadium, Cami dels Reis. rcdmallorca.es.

Santa Maria del Camí, Festa del Vi Novell (Nouveau) - 7pm: Artisan and secondhand market; batucada and DJ. Plaça Nova. 8pm: Ceremony of the delivery of pine shoots 'brot de pi', music, wine and bigheads. Ses Cases des Mestres. SimfoVents Palma to perform at Palma's Conservatory. Saturday, November 30 Alaro - 8pm: Alternatilla Jazz Festival; Jasper Hoiby (double bass), Xavi Torres (piano), Naima Acuña (drums). Alaro Theatre, C. Sant Vicenç Ferrer 33. 18 euros. ticketib.com.

Montuiri , Fira de sa Perdiu (Partridge Fair) - 11am: Artisan market. Plaça Major / C. Major. 7pm: Opening of exhibitions with the Montuiri pipers; 9pm: Andreu Galmés Jazz Trio, tapas and pinchos. Plaça Major.

Palma - 5pm/8.30pm: Kinky Boots (musical). Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 35 euros. auditoriumpalma.com. (Also Sunday, 5pm.)

Palma - 6pm: Zarzuela de la Z a la A; David Mohedano (piano) plus soloists and dancers. Teatre Xesc Forteza, Plaça Miquel Maura 1. 14 euros. palmacultura.es. (Also Sunday).

Palma - 7.30pm: SimfoVents Palma; 'Mexican Evocations'. Palma Conservatory, C. Alfons el Magnànim 64. Free. palmacultura.es.

Palma - 8.30pm: Festival of Early Music; Cathedral Choir (conductor Joan Company), sacred music from the 16th and 21st centuries. Palma Cathedral. Free. palmacultura.es.

Santa Maria del Camí, Festa del Vi Novell (Nouveau) - 10am-1pm: Visits to seven bodegas. 2pm: Burballes (pasta dishes) and nouveau. Prior registration at the town hall. 15 euros; 6pm: Wine tastings, tapas, live music (Xanguito and others). Plaça Nova. Partridge fair this weekend in Montuiri. Sunday, December 1 Felanitx - 7pm: Vivaldi, 'Gloria'; Balearic Islands Youth Orchestra, Felanitx Conservatory Choir plus other choirs and soloists. Sant Agustí Convent, C. Convent. Free.

Inca - 7pm: Cap Pela; thirty Christmas songs. Teatre Principal, C. Teatre 10. 15 euros. teatreprincipalinca.com.

Montuiri , Fira de sa Perdiu (Partridge Fair) - 8am: Partridge contest. Plaça Major. 9am: Trophies for Ca Rater (Mallorcan Ratter dogs); Artisan crafts. Avda. Dau. 10am: Opening of the fair. Plaça Major. 10am-2pm: Gastronomy and music. Avda. Dau. 1.30pm: Prizes for the partridges. Plaça Major.

Palma - 6pm: Balears per Valencia, fundraising event for the Valencia disaster; Jaume Anglada, O-ERRA, Joan Xanguito, Aires d'Andratx and others. Palacio de Congresos, C. Felicia Fuster 2. Ten euros.

Palma - 6.30pm: Érase una vez; concert show of the most popular songs from films for children. Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. 22 euros. truiteatre.es.

Porreres - 9pm: Alternatilla Jazz Festival; Jorge Pardo (sax), Jasper Hoiby (double bass), Toni Vaquer (piano), Naima Acuña (drums). Porreres Auditorium, C. d'en Cerdà 21. 18 euros. ticketib.com. Tuesday, December 3 Palma - 7pm: La Liga; Real Mallorca v. Barcelona. Son Moix Stadium, Cami dels Reis. rcdmallorca.es.

Palma - 7pm: Le Dancing Pepa Swing Band. CaixaForum, Plaça Weyler 3. caixaforum.org. (SOLD OUT).

Palma - 8pm: Alternatilla Jazz Festival; Benavent, Di Geraldo, Pardo. Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. 2-25 euros. teatreprincipal.com. Wednesday, December 4 Llucmajor - 8.30pm: Alternatilla Jazz Festival; Sinne Eeg (vocals), Thomas Fonnesbaek (double bass). Sant Bonaventura Cloister, C. Fra Joan Garau 2. 18 euros. ticketib.com. Circo Alegria returns to Palma. Thursday, December 5 Esporles - 8pm: Alternatilla Jazz Festival; Teis Semey Quintet. Casa des Poble, C. Casa des Poble. 18 euros. ticketib.com.

Palma - 7pm: Circo Alegría, Christmas Circus. Son Fusteret Showground, Camí Vell Bunyola. From 12 euros. circoalegria.es.

Palma - 8pm: Balearic Symphony Orchestra, 'Memorias sonoras de dos cowboys'. Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. 2-25 euros. teatreprincipal.com.

Palma - 8pm: O-ERRA (Mallorcan pop-rock) and friends. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 25 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.

- 8pm: O-ERRA (Mallorcan pop-rock) and friends. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 25 euros. auditoriumpalma.com. Soller - 7.30pm: Fonjazz; Ramón Ferran, Joan Laínez, Suzanne Bradbury, Waltraud Mucher. Capella Escolàpies, C. Batac 25. 20 euros.