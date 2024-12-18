This weekend in Mallorca offers diverse events. Friday highlights include Alcudia's Christmas concert and Palma's Palma Jazz Festival. Saturday features Inca's "Incandescent" DJ event, Lloseta's 1960s-themed concert, and Palma's Bach "Weihnachtsoratorium." Sunday includes Marratxi’s Almond Milk Fair and Palma's Antonio Fernández dance show. For music lovers, enjoy choir performances in Palma's Passeig Born or Pollensa's gospel concert. A rich cultural weekend awaits!
Friday, December 20
Alcudia - 6pm: Alcudia School of Music; Christmas concert. Alcudia Auditorium, Plaça Porta Mallorca. Two euros (for Valencia fund). auditorialcudia.net.
Palma - 10.30am-8.30pm: Rata Market; art, design, artisan, gastronomy, local sustainability. Palacio de Congresos, C. Felicia Fuster 2. (Also Saturday and Sunday.)
Palma - 8pm: Palma Jazz Festival; Rita Payés (trombone), Xavi Torres (piano). Teatre Xesc Forteza, Plaça Miquel Maura 1. 18 euros. palmacultura.es.
Palma - 9.30pm: K12; jazz trio of Gori Matas (piano), Marko Lohikari (double bass), Teo Salvà (drums). Palma Auditorium (Sala Mozart), Paseo Marítimo 18. 25 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.
Valldemossa - 7pm: Paloma Navarro (actress), José Manuel Sánchez (tenor), Francesc Blanco (piano); works by Mallorcan composers plus conference about the poetry of Costa i Llobera. Fundació Cultural Coll Bardolet, Via Blanquerna 4. 15 euros.
Saturday, December 21
Cala Ratjada - 7pm: Maria Escalas (narration), Francesc Blanco (piano); piano works by Chopin, Satie, Matilde Escalas and others plus Catalan texts. Cap Vermell Centre, Avda. Cala Agulla 50. 15 euros.
Inca - From 6pm: Incandescent; Ángel Molina, Adiel and other DJs/producers plus projections. General Luque Quarter, Avda. General Luque. 20 euros. teatreprincipalinca.com / ticketib.com.
Lloseta - 7.30pm: Los Brindis, Marc Grasas (guitar), wind trio; Christmas concert recalling the 1960s. Lloseta Theatre, C. Pou Nou. 15 euros. teatrelloseta.com.
Llucmajor - 7.30pm: Ensemble Delgoshà, Persian song and traditional instruments with collection of 13th-century poems set to music. Toni Catany International Photography Centre, C. Cardenal Rossell 2. 15 euros.
Palma - 11am: Voicello, 'Christmas Adventure'; Carme Garí (vocals), Gabriel Fiol (cello), Miquel Marquès (drums). Fundació Sa Nostra-Can Tapera, C. Can Tapera 5. 15 euros.
Palma - 6.30pm: Cor de Dones Sant Francesc d'Inca choir. Passeig Born.
Palma - 7pm: Joana Cello (classical, romantic). La Misericòrdia, Plaça Hospital 4. Free.
Palma - 7.30pm: Fundació Studium Aureum; Bach, 'Weihnachtsoratorium' with choir, four soloists and orchestra. Palma Conservatory, C. Alfons el Magnànim 64. 25-30 euros. fundaciostudiumaureum.com / ticketib.com.
Palma - 8.30pm: Orfeó Balear choir, soloists, organ; Christmas concert, programme includes the Sibil·la. Santa Creu Church, C. Sant Llorenç. Free, invitations from ticketib.com.
Palma - 9pm: German Rehermann, Night of Hypnosis. Palma Auditorium (Sala Mozart), Paseo Marítimo 18. 25 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.
Pollensa - 7pm: Pollensa Band of Music, Christmas concert. Sant Domingo Convent Cloister, C. Guillem Cifre de Colonya. Free.
Sunday, December 22
Calvia - 12 noon: Calvia Band of Music, Christmas concert. Teatre Sa Societat, C. Major 2. Free; bookings, cultura@calvia.com.
Marratxi, Almond Milk Fair - From 9.15am: Almond milk, artisan market, giants and bigheads. Plaça Església de Pla de na Tesa. 12.30pm: Marratxi Band of Music. At the church. 2pm: Fideus (noodles) lunch; 5pm-10pm: DJs. Plaça Can Barceló. Also in Pòrtol; 10am-12 noon: Children's games, motorcycle exhibition, races, music; 6pm: Folk dance. Plaça Can Flor; 7.45pm: Concert - Schola Cantorum and Campanet Sant Miquel Choir. At the church.
Palma - 12 noon: Jazz for Christmas; Marie Martin Quartet. Passeig Born.
Palma - 6.30pm: Group Motown Christmas choir. Passeig Born.
Palma - 7pm: Soul, pop concert. La Misericòrdia, Plaça Hospital 4. Free.
Pollensa - 7pm: Ànima Gospel, soloist Sheela Gathright, Martí Biblioni (piano), Rubén García (drums). Benefit for work to rehabilitate the Puig de Maria sanctuary. Mare de Déu dels Àngels Church, Plaça Major. 12 euros.
