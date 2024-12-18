This weekend in Mallorca offers diverse events. Friday highlights include Alcudia's Christmas concert and Palma's Palma Jazz Festival. Saturday features Inca's "Incandescent" DJ event, Lloseta's 1960s-themed concert, and Palma's Bach "Weihnachtsoratorium." Sunday includes Marratxi’s Almond Milk Fair and Palma's Antonio Fernández dance show. For music lovers, enjoy choir performances in Palma's Passeig Born or Pollensa's gospel concert. A rich cultural weekend awaits!

For all the Christmas events across the island click here. Circo Alegria, Christmas circus is in Palma for the holidays. Friday, December 20 Alcudia - 6pm: Alcudia School of Music; Christmas concert. Alcudia Auditorium, Plaça Porta Mallorca. Two euros (for Valencia fund). auditorialcudia.net.

- 6pm: Alcudia School of Music; Christmas concert. Alcudia Auditorium, Plaça Porta Mallorca. Two euros (for Valencia fund). auditorialcudia.net. Palma - 10.30am-8.30pm: Rata Market; art, design, artisan, gastronomy, local sustainability. Palacio de Congresos, C. Felicia Fuster 2. (Also Saturday and Sunday.)

- 10.30am-8.30pm: Rata Market; art, design, artisan, gastronomy, local sustainability. Palacio de Congresos, C. Felicia Fuster 2. (Also Saturday and Sunday.) Palma - 6.30pm: Cor Agora Portals choir. Passeig Born.

- 6.30pm: Cor Agora Portals choir. Passeig Born. Palma - 7pm: Ben & The Lost Boys (pop, folk). La Misericòrdia, Plaça Hospital 4. Free.

- 7pm: Ben & The Lost Boys (pop, folk). La Misericòrdia, Plaça Hospital 4. Free. Palma - 7pm: Circo Alegria, Christmas Circus. Son Fusteret, Cami Vell Bunyola. From 12 euros. circoalegria.es. (Every day; times vary.)

- 7pm: Circo Alegria, Christmas Circus. Son Fusteret, Cami Vell Bunyola. From 12 euros. circoalegria.es. (Every day; times vary.) Palma - 8pm: Balearic Symphony Orchestra, Cathedral Choir, soloists; Handel's 'Messiah'. Palma Cathedral. Free (exclusive to orchestra subscribers). simfonicadebalears.com.

- 8pm: Balearic Symphony Orchestra, Cathedral Choir, soloists; Handel's 'Messiah'. Palma Cathedral. Free (exclusive to orchestra subscribers). simfonicadebalears.com. Palma - 8pm: Palma Jazz Festival; Rita Payés (trombone), Xavi Torres (piano). Teatre Xesc Forteza, Plaça Miquel Maura 1. 18 euros. palmacultura.es.

- 8pm: Palma Jazz Festival; Rita Payés (trombone), Xavi Torres (piano). Teatre Xesc Forteza, Plaça Miquel Maura 1. 18 euros. palmacultura.es. Palma - 9.30pm: K12; jazz trio of Gori Matas (piano), Marko Lohikari (double bass), Teo Salvà (drums). Palma Auditorium (Sala Mozart), Paseo Marítimo 18. 25 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.

- 9.30pm: K12; jazz trio of Gori Matas (piano), Marko Lohikari (double bass), Teo Salvà (drums). Palma Auditorium (Sala Mozart), Paseo Marítimo 18. 25 euros. auditoriumpalma.com. Valldemossa - 7pm: Paloma Navarro (actress), José Manuel Sánchez (tenor), Francesc Blanco (piano); works by Mallorcan composers plus conference about the poetry of Costa i Llobera. Fundació Cultural Coll Bardolet, Via Blanquerna 4. 15 euros. Voicello, 'Christmas Adventure' in Palma this Saturday. Saturday, December 21 Cala Ratjada - 7pm: Maria Escalas (narration), Francesc Blanco (piano); piano works by Chopin, Satie, Matilde Escalas and others plus Catalan texts. Cap Vermell Centre, Avda. Cala Agulla 50. 15 euros.

- 7pm: Maria Escalas (narration), Francesc Blanco (piano); piano works by Chopin, Satie, Matilde Escalas and others plus Catalan texts. Cap Vermell Centre, Avda. Cala Agulla 50. 15 euros. Inca - From 6pm: Incandescent; Ángel Molina, Adiel and other DJs/producers plus projections. General Luque Quarter, Avda. General Luque. 20 euros. teatreprincipalinca.com / ticketib.com.

- From 6pm: Incandescent; Ángel Molina, Adiel and other DJs/producers plus projections. General Luque Quarter, Avda. General Luque. 20 euros. teatreprincipalinca.com / ticketib.com. Lloseta - 7.30pm: Los Brindis, Marc Grasas (guitar), wind trio; Christmas concert recalling the 1960s. Lloseta Theatre, C. Pou Nou. 15 euros. teatrelloseta.com.

- 7.30pm: Los Brindis, Marc Grasas (guitar), wind trio; Christmas concert recalling the 1960s. Lloseta Theatre, C. Pou Nou. 15 euros. teatrelloseta.com. Llucmajor - 7.30pm: Ensemble Delgoshà, Persian song and traditional instruments with collection of 13th-century poems set to music. Toni Catany International Photography Centre, C. Cardenal Rossell 2. 15 euros.

- 7.30pm: Ensemble Delgoshà, Persian song and traditional instruments with collection of 13th-century poems set to music. Toni Catany International Photography Centre, C. Cardenal Rossell 2. 15 euros. Palma - 11am: Voicello, 'Christmas Adventure'; Carme Garí (vocals), Gabriel Fiol (cello), Miquel Marquès (drums). Fundació Sa Nostra-Can Tapera, C. Can Tapera 5. 15 euros.

- 11am: Voicello, 'Christmas Adventure'; Carme Garí (vocals), Gabriel Fiol (cello), Miquel Marquès (drums). Fundació Sa Nostra-Can Tapera, C. Can Tapera 5. 15 euros. Palma - 6.30pm: Cor de Dones Sant Francesc d'Inca choir. Passeig Born.

- 6.30pm: Cor de Dones Sant Francesc d'Inca choir. Passeig Born. Palma - 7pm: Joana Cello (classical, romantic). La Misericòrdia, Plaça Hospital 4. Free.

- 7pm: Joana Cello (classical, romantic). La Misericòrdia, Plaça Hospital 4. Free. Palma - 7.30pm: Fundació Studium Aureum; Bach, 'Weihnachtsoratorium' with choir, four soloists and orchestra. Palma Conservatory, C. Alfons el Magnànim 64. 25-30 euros. fundaciostudiumaureum.com / ticketib.com.

- 7.30pm: Fundació Studium Aureum; Bach, 'Weihnachtsoratorium' with choir, four soloists and orchestra. Palma Conservatory, C. Alfons el Magnànim 64. 25-30 euros. fundaciostudiumaureum.com / ticketib.com. Palma - 8.30pm: Orfeó Balear choir, soloists, organ; Christmas concert, programme includes the Sibil·la. Santa Creu Church, C. Sant Llorenç. Free, invitations from ticketib.com.

- 8.30pm: Orfeó Balear choir, soloists, organ; Christmas concert, programme includes the Sibil·la. Santa Creu Church, C. Sant Llorenç. Free, invitations from ticketib.com. Palma - 9pm: German Rehermann, Night of Hypnosis. Palma Auditorium (Sala Mozart), Paseo Marítimo 18. 25 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.

- 9pm: German Rehermann, Night of Hypnosis. Palma Auditorium (Sala Mozart), Paseo Marítimo 18. 25 euros. auditoriumpalma.com. Pollensa - 7pm: Pollensa Band of Music, Christmas concert. Sant Domingo Convent Cloister, C. Guillem Cifre de Colonya. Free. Sunday, December 22 Calvia - 12 noon: Calvia Band of Music, Christmas concert. Teatre Sa Societat, C. Major 2. Free; bookings, cultura@calvia.com.

- 12 noon: Calvia Band of Music, Christmas concert. Teatre Sa Societat, C. Major 2. Free; bookings, cultura@calvia.com. Marratxi , Almond Milk Fair - From 9.15am: Almond milk, artisan market, giants and bigheads. Plaça Església de Pla de na Tesa. 12.30pm: Marratxi Band of Music. At the church. 2pm: Fideus (noodles) lunch; 5pm-10pm: DJs. Plaça Can Barceló. Also in Pòrtol; 10am-12 noon: Children's games, motorcycle exhibition, races, music; 6pm: Folk dance. Plaça Can Flor; 7.45pm: Concert - Schola Cantorum and Campanet Sant Miquel Choir. At the church.

, Almond Milk Fair - From 9.15am: Almond milk, artisan market, giants and bigheads. Plaça Església de Pla de na Tesa. 12.30pm: Marratxi Band of Music. At the church. 2pm: Fideus (noodles) lunch; 5pm-10pm: DJs. Plaça Can Barceló. Also in Pòrtol; 10am-12 noon: Children's games, motorcycle exhibition, races, music; 6pm: Folk dance. Plaça Can Flor; 7.45pm: Concert - Schola Cantorum and Campanet Sant Miquel Choir. At the church. Palma - 12 noon: Jazz for Christmas; Marie Martin Quartet. Passeig Born.

- 12 noon: Jazz for Christmas; Marie Martin Quartet. Passeig Born. Palma - 6.30pm: Group Motown Christmas choir. Passeig Born.

- 6.30pm: Group Motown Christmas choir. Passeig Born. Palma - 7pm: Antonio Fernández, 'Los Farruco' dance show. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 35 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.

- 7pm: Antonio Fernández, 'Los Farruco' dance show. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 35 euros. auditoriumpalma.com. Palma - 7pm: Soul, pop concert. La Misericòrdia, Plaça Hospital 4. Free.

- 7pm: Soul, pop concert. La Misericòrdia, Plaça Hospital 4. Free. Pollensa - 7pm: Ànima Gospel, soloist Sheela Gathright, Martí Biblioni (piano), Rubén García (drums). Benefit for work to rehabilitate the Puig de Maria sanctuary. Mare de Déu dels Àngels Church, Plaça Major. 12 euros.