Mallorca is brimming with holiday cheer, offering a variety of Christmas markets that capture the magic of the season. From vibrant cityscapes to charming coastal venues, there’s something for everyone to enjoy during this festive time.

The Palma Christmas Markets, located in Plaza Mayor, Las Ramblas, and Parc de ses Estacions, are open daily from 10am to 9pm until January 6. These bustling markets showcase handmade gifts, seasonal decorations, and delicious treats, all set against a backdrop of twinkling lights. It’s a perfect spot to soak up the holiday atmosphere while exploring unique offerings from local artisans.

For winter fun, the Port Adriano Winter Park is open until January 7 and promises entertainment for all ages. Visitors can skate on Mallorca’s largest ecological ice rink or slide down a 30-meter-long toboggan. The park, open from 12pm to 8pm daily (with earlier 4pm closures on December 24 and 31), also features festive food stalls and special appearances by Father Christmas and King Melchor. Best of all, entry and equipment rentals are free, making it an accessible and exciting destination for families.

This weekend will be your last chance to visit The Pueblo Español Christmas Market, which concludes on Sunday, 22 December. The market transformes Pueblo Español into a winter wonderland, complete with dazzling decorations, over 100 artisan stalls, and performances of live music and carol singing. Visitors are treated to a vibrant mix of international and traditional cuisine, making it a must-visit event for holiday enthusiasts.

Similarly, the Son Amar Christmas Wonderland, also concludes on December 22, offering visitors a magical experience with an ice rink, Christmas cinema, and live performances. Hosted at the House of Son Amar in Palmanyola, this market brings festive joy to families and friends alike, setting the stage for unforgettable holiday moments.

The Puerto Portals Christmas Market, open until January 6, continues to dazzle visitors with its seaside charm. Over 40 wooden stalls decorated with lights and fir trees offer a wide range of unique gifts, holiday decorations, and gourmet food options. A skating rink and family-friendly activities ensure fun for all ages, making it a beloved tradition for locals and tourists. On December 25, the market hosts the Xmas Tardeo from 5pm to 8pm, where visitors can enjoy lively music, a fun atmosphere, and drinks to celebrate the holiday season

On December 20, the Porto Petro Christmas Market opens at Caló des Moix in Porto Petro, Santanyí, starting at 5.30pm. From December 20-22, the RataMarket Christmas Market takes place at the Palau de Congressos in Palma, running from 10.30am to 8.30pm. On December 21, there will be the Santanyi Christmas Market at Plaça Major starting at 5pm, with the inauguration of the Nativity Scene at Sala Busser. The El Nadal Artisan Market at Plaça de Can Pastilla in Palma is open from 8am to 11pm on December 21 and 22. Other markets on December 21 include the Algaida Christmas Market at Plaça de la Vila (5pm to 10pm), the Búger Christmas Market on Carrer Major (starting at 5pm), and the Vilafranca de Bonany Christmas Market at Plaça Major (from 6:00 pm). On December 21 and 22, the Lluc Christmas Fair runs from 10am to 5pm at Plaça dels Pelegrins de Lluc, Escorca. Lastly, on December 22, the Calonge Christmas Market opens at Plaça de Sant Miquel in Calonge, Santanyo, at 5pm, with a Christmas concert at 6pm and a traditional clothing, music, and dance show by Arrels de l'Antigor at 7pm.

Other things to do this Christmas

The Palma Christmas Train offers two scenic routes through Palma’s festive streets, with departures every 25 minutes from 5pm to 9pm. The Christmas Circus at Son Fusteret returns with its Christmas show, running until January 2. For ice lovers, the Palma Ice Skating Rink & Snow Park is open daily until January 7, offering 260m² of ice skating fun and a snow play area for kids.

In Calvia, you can enjoy a circus show and dance performance at the Paguera Auditorium, as well as a Christmas concert at Sa Societat. The Parc de Nadal offers a festive space for kids, with games, attractions, and workshops. The Hidrobal Sant Silvestre Calvianera race on New Year's Eve is also a fun way to celebrate. Don’t miss the arrival of the Three Kings on January 5!