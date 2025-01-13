Calvia is preparing to celebrate one of the year's most eagerly awaited traditions with the Sant Antoni and Sant Sebastià bonfires, which will take place at various locations throughout the municipality starting this past weekend. A large turnout of residents are expected, who will enjoy the festive atmosphere around dozens of foguerons and more than 100 barbecues set up for the occasion.

The foguerons, organised in collaboration with neighborhood associations and local councilors, emphasize the community spirit of the celebrations and help preserve the cultural tradition of Sant Antoni and Sant Sebastià in the area.

The first bonfires kicked off this Saturday, January 11, with an event organized by the Apolo XI Neighborhood Association. Celebrations will continue over the following weeks across various locations in the municipality, including Costa d'en Blanes, Palmanova, Magalluf, Paguera, Calvià vila, Es Capdellà, Cas Català, Son Ferrer, Portals, Bendinat, Galatzó, El Toro, and Son Caliu, among others. Some events will feature additional activities such as children’s correfocs (fire runs).

The beneïdes (blessings) in Calvia vila will take place on Sunday, January 19, starting at 10.30am. Meanwhile, in Es Capdellà, the traditional procession of Sant Sebastià will return this year, 2025. The area councilor, Jaime Bujosa, expressed his excitement that, with the arrival of the new parish priest, Carles Fuentes, this deeply rooted tradition—keenly requested by residents in recent years—has been restored. The procession will take place on Monday, January 20, following the Eucharist at the Parish Church of Es Capdellà, which starts at 5.30pm.

The Town Hall encourages all residents to participate in these traditional celebrations, which also provide an excellent opportunity to share joyful moments with neighbours and family. For more information on dates, times, and locations, visit the municipal website's agenda. Updates regarding potential schedule changes due to bad weather will also be shared there.