A hidden gem....Do you want to know a secret? The Coll de Baix beach is one of Mallorca's finest but keep it to yourself.

The low point is that it is quite a walk with the high points..crystal cleat water, beautiful sand and great countryside. From Alcudia beach head to the Cami del Mal Pas and then towards Cami de la Muntanya. Three kilometres later you will find a small picnic area and there is free parking. The rest is on foot and you will soon be at this beautiful cove.

Go prepared. There are no bar or shops in the area but you will find some of the clearest water in Mallorca.

And lastly...keep it to yourself. It is a hidden gem.