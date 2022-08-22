An evening stroll in Cala Bona. | Youtube: Mallorca Under the Sun

By Alex Smith 22/08/2022 09:36
Back on the east side of Mallorca, our resort report this week is coming from Cala Bona. Just a short walk away from neighbouring Cala Millor, Cala Bona is popular with British visitors and has a relaxed feel.

This smaller resort is also a magnet for those looking for a quiet meal by the water. Join Alex Smith for a walk through the resort to Cala Bona's picturesque Marina.