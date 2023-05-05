The Playa de Palma Hoteliers Association has expressed its indignation at the loss of two Blue Flags this year - one in Cala Estància, the other in Arenal. The loss of the flags, the association says, compounds "complaints from visitors due to the lack of services".

The president, José Antonio Fernández de Alarcón, points out that this is "the largest tourist area in the Balearics". "But we are conveying a lamentable image to visitors. We have spent weeks asking for urgency in the granting of the necessary permits for parasols and sunloungers. Now we receive the unfortunate news of the loss of the Blue Flags. Playa de Palma is once again being abandoned by the authorities." Beach services should have been operational at Easter.

Fernández de Alarcón adds that "we have made million-dollar investments and we have asked politicians to do the same". "But not only do they not commit to their duty to the citizens, they are increasingly spoiling the few things that are done well. Losing two Blue Flags is a real nonsense for Playa de Palma."