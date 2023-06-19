Lifeguards responded rapidly.

Humphrey CarterPalma19/06/2023 14:45
A 61-year-old German male died today after drowning on the beach of Cala Millor, in Mallorca.
According to the SAMU 061 emergency service, the incident occurred at around 12.20, when lifeguards alerted the emergency services after rescuing the man from the water.

The Medical Emergency Coordination Centre gave instructions for the start of cardiopulmonary resuscitation procedures and the use of a semi-automatic defibrillator nearby.

An Advanced Life Support unit and two Basic Life Support ambulances were sent to the scene but despite all of their efforts they were unable to save the victim.