A 61-year-old German male died today after drowning on the beach of Cala Millor, in Mallorca.
According to the SAMU 061 emergency service, the incident occurred at around 12.20, when lifeguards alerted the emergency services after rescuing the man from the water.
Tourist drowns in Mallorca
61-year-old died in Cala Millor
