The three bars/restaurants by the beach in the Casetes des Capellans part of Playa de Muro have installed terraces this summer despite the Costas Authority having withdrawn permission for them to do so.

The Costas decision affected these establishments last summer. For the first time in almost sixty years, there were no terraces. But they say that they cannot lose another season. "There are families and jobs at stake."

Last November, the proprietors of Can Gavella, La Ponderosa and Olimpia Opa & Oma asked the Costas to allow them to set up their terraces again, reducing the space and each having 25 tables and 100 chairs. Eight months on and they have had no reply.

This defiance comes at a time when responsibilities for beaches and the coasts in Mallorca and the Balearics have been transferred from the Costas, a state body, to the regional government. This transfer was officially made on July 1. There has also been political change in the Balearics.

Muro town hall, which has always defended the interests of the proprietors and of Muro residents who have rights to the cottages in Capellans, has nevertheless expressed its concern. "The restaurants are acting at their own risk, as the concession has been denied by the Costas."

The town hall has been working with legal services to try and eliminate the Costas demarcation of public maritime domain. This affects the restaurants and 26 cottages. These cottages, in theory at any rate, could be subject to a demolition order.