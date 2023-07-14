The new mayor of Calvia, Juan Amengual, has said that he wants to keep beaches open and active all year. But while the mayor has ideas for the off season, the summer season is proving to be problematic - in Magalluf at any rate.

Nearby beaches such as Son Matias are as popular as ever, but businesses are complaining about a lack of beachgoers in Magalluf - both tourists and residents.

Reasons given for this situation include all-inclusive hotels and a young tourist profile, one that tends to sleep during the day in order to party at night. So low is the demand that not all the sunloungers are being put out. The resort itself is busy enough - over 80% hotel occupancy at the least. But beachside businesses as well as the beach services are not benefiting to the extent that they should be.

The town hall will be working on attracting more family tourism, but meanwhile the councillor for tourism, Elisa Monserrat, has told businesses that measures will be introduced to attract more residents. It's said that Magalluf beach is "unknown" to many Mallorcans, though might it be that residents shun Magalluf.

One of these measures will be improved signage to direct residents to car parking that is available in the area but not well publicised. Another will be to highlight beach clubs and their all-day services, including breakfast to dinner.

As to the ambitions for all-year tourism, plans are to be developed for leisure and cultural tourism and for using the Mallorca Live Festival site (the old Aquapark) in low-season months.