Mallorca has numerous beaches of different types to enjoy during the summer months. Although getting to them from Palma can be a struggle for some people because they do not have their own vehicle, there are other ways of getting there. One is by public transport. The EMT buses (on which residents can travel free of charge) have several lines available to citizens that stop near the sea. Here are the five best beaches that you can reach by public transport from Palma.

Cala Estancia

If you are looking for a small beach that is sheltered from the wind and waves, Cala Estancia is a great option. The EMT bus line 35, which leaves from Plaça de la Reina, will take you to this destination. To do so, when you enter Can Pastilla, you have to get off at the stop called Cala Estancia.

Once there, you have to walk along the street right next to it, which has the same name as the beach, and you will arrive at your destination. Around the cove you will find restaurants, supermarkets and souvenirs. It is also a perfect place to spend an afternoon, as planes often pass overhead and when the sun goes down the sky turns a beautiful colour.

Playa de Palma

On the other hand, if you prefer a long sandy beach with showers and beach bars, Playa de Palma is perfectly suited to this. Line 25, which leaves from Plaza de la Reina and runs along the motorway, will get you there more quickly. On this occasion, there are several stops where you can get off. The last stop is Balneario 1. El Arenal is perfect for playing ping pong, volleyball or water sports.

Illetas

This area of Calvia has three very beautiful beaches. Cala Xinxell has both sand and a stone esplanade. Cala Comtessa is right next to it, but it has a shower and is smaller. Finally, Illetas beach is the largest of the three and has a restaurant, clothes shop, showers and an area with sun loungers and deckchairs. To get to any of them, take EMT line 4, which leaves from Plaza Columnas. If you want to swim at either of the first two, you must get off at the ses Illetes stop, which is the last one. Meanwhile, if your destination is Ses Illetes beach, your stop is the one with the same name.

Cala Mayor

Cala Mayor beach is surrounded by hotels, restaurants for all pockets and souvenirs. It has beach bars to have a drink or a snack, showers and sunbeds. It is a great option for children, as it is close to Palma. However, during the hottest months it tends to be very crowded. To get there you have to take line 4, which leaves from Plaza Columnas, and get off at the Cala Major stop.

Ciudad Jardin

If you’re looking to play sports on the sand, the beach at Ciudad Jardin is a great option. It also has a nearby park for the kids to have fun and an ice cream parlour for a tasty ice cream. EMT line 35, which departs from Plaza de la Reina, will take you to this place. You should get off at the Ciutat jardí stop, and it will only take you a few minutes to reach your destination.