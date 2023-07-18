Beachgoers at Cala Tuent in Escorca were given a surprise - a very pleasant surprise - when they saw a turtle making its way across the sand, quite probably looking for a place to lay eggs.

They kept their distance, not wishing to startle the turtle.

There have been two previous cases of turtles laying eggs on Mallorca's beaches this summer. The first was on Can Pere Antoni beach in Palma in June. The second was in Cala Millor last week.