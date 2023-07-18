Beachgoers at Cala Tuent in Escorca were given a surprise - a very pleasant surprise - when they saw a turtle making its way across the sand, quite probably looking for a place to lay eggs.
Turtle videoed on a Mallorca beach
Also in Holiday
- Now Britons need an official invitation letter to holiday with friend in Mallorca
- Extinction Rebellion trash super yacht, nightclub and private jet in the Balearics
- Mallorca on heat red alert
- UK tour operators slash holiday prices to Mallorca amidst fears of strikes and intense heat
- Tuesday's weather in Mallorca - Red alert zone widened
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.