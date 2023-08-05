While red flags on Palma beaches were lowered on Saturday, a red flag was raised at Arenal beach in neighbouring Llucmajor.

As in Palma, the reason for the red flag in Arenal was water contamination, but the source would appear to be different in that it came from the torrent Jueus that runs into the sea. Palma beach contamination is because of deficiencies with water treatment systems, which are being improved and so should put an end to a problem that has long existed when there is some heavy rain. Arenal beach is some distance from beaches in Palma that were red-flagged on Friday.

A yellow flag was raised on Friday afternoon after there was a "slight increase in the values that would not allow bathing". Following analysis of samples, the town hall decided to upgrade the yellow to a red as a precautionary measure.