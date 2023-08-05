Palma City Council has reopened the beaches at Cala Major, Can Pere Antoni, Ciutat Jardí and Cala Estancia to the public. The red flag was raised on these beaches on Friday following the heavy rains. But this morning they were once again open to the public.
Rain-hit Palma beaches reopen
Closed to the public on Friday
