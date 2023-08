The red flag has been raised for a second consecutive day at the beach in Arenal (Llucmajor).

The flag was raised on Saturday when analysis of water samples determined that the sea was unsuitable for bathing. Llucmajor town hall has maintained the red flag as further analysis continues to indicate contamination.

Heavy rain on Friday washed contaminants from the torrent into the sea. The town hall says that the Palma part of Arenal beach is unaffected; only the Llucmajor part.

There will be more analysis on Monday.