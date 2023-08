Influencers and Instagram posts are threatening the environment of two of Mallorca’s most popular and visited coves, according to Germany’s top selling magazine Stern.

Caló d’es Moro and Cala Llombards, both located in the south of the island, are suffering from overcrowding with people queuing for up to four hours to get to the beaches.

In Stern’s feature it highlights the high level of tourist massification in both of the bays and also claims that the human footprint is changing the colour of the water.

“It’s crazy. People don’t even get into the water, they take a photo, upload it to Instagram and then 20 more people come every time,” Nur Tomeu who lives in nearby Santanyí told Stern.