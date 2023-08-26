The overcrowding of Mallorca's beaches, some of the island's idyllic coves in particular, is a complaint that has increased over the years along with the growth in tourist numbers. While there are more tourists, more people full stop than ten, twenty years ago, the beach saturation owes as much, if not more, to social media. Instagram and other platforms are full of images and videos. The paradisiacal beaches, the gushing assessments littered with their heavenly clichés of crystal-clear water and velvety white sands more often than not fail to reveal a true picture. All the people.
"Don't tag this (Mallorcan) beach, bitch!"
Beach overcrowding owes much to social media
