The new Balearic government has ridden to the rescue of historic beach bars on the island which had been facing demolition under new laws. One of the businesses which could be saved is the historic Bungalow restaurant in Cuidad Jardin which faced an uncertain future after a demolition order was issued. The new Balearic government has made saving these businesses a priority but it could mean that they clash with the central administration in Madrid.
Charles Dalrymple-ChumleyI don't believe that the structural integrity of El Bungalow is any doubt. It's built on rock, has been there for many decades and survived various hurricanes.
Charles Dalrymple-ChumleyThat's not exactly "key". Of course, ALL buildings and properties everywhere should be inspected, etc, yadda yadda. What is "key" is to not allow idiot bureaucrats in Madrid, who have never in their lives had a beer at a beach bar, do their "we know best" act, when they clearly don't - they've shown that time and time again. Did you ever have any of those disgusting gambas at that disgusting wooden shack on Cala Torta, along with the disgustingly cold beer they served? Just asking.
The key question here is are these buildings safe? For example, is Bungalow restaurant a solid structure? Could it blow over in a strong wind or heavy rainfall? Is it on solid ground with no potential danger to customers? These are the relevant questions that need answers.