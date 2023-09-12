Killian Bermúdez is from Las Palmas, Gran Canaria. A photographer, he has lived in the Balearics for the past nine years - one year in Menorca and eight in Mallorca - and he has come to specialise in capturing the most beautiful photos of Mallorca's sandy beaches.

He had various jobs - waiter, electrician, working on building sites - but photography was his passion. Nine years ago, he and his partner packed their bags and headed for Menorca. "It was there that I discovered the power that the sea has over me and how photogenic a beach can be. I'm glad I found this passion because when I tried to take portraits, I wasn't good at them or I didn't like how they turned out."

He sells his work online and at markets such as the Puerto Portals Sunset Market. What he likes the most is that customers who bought a photograph the year before return to thank him for having able to hang one of his images on their living room walls. "They've made the northern European winter feel less cold."

Tourists and foreign residents buy his photos, as do hotels that place them in receptions and in common areas. Although they capture the striking shades of blue and the summer feel of the Mediterranean, he mainly works in the winter.

(Es Trenc by Killian Bermúdez.)

"It's when people are no longer on the beaches. I sleep in a caravan, get up early and step onto the sand. You are alone with your thoughts, and you wait as long as it takes to find that perfect moment when the place you are in becomes magical. Sometimes it's difficult. Everything depends on the light, on the tide. When I think that everything is perfect, as it should be, only then do I press the button."

He has one particular project that is pending - Playa de Muro. "The water is never the way I want it to be, but it will happen." And which is his favourite beach in Mallorca? Son Serra de Marina.