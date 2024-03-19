When life’s a drudge, why not plan a getaway to Spain? If you’re looking for the ultimate place in the sun, there are hundreds of photos on Instagram of each of these top beaches showing off why they’re such gorgeous places for a getaway.

As an expert on all things Spain, James Smith from Learn Spanish With James discusses the Spanish beaches that are sure to give you the best holiday ever.

Calella de Palafrugell, Costa Brava

This ancient fishing village is just drenched in history with its steep tiled roofs, narrow streets, and some traditional fishermen’s dwellings. Multitudes visit the beach here every year to experience the annual Habaneras Song Festival. James says, ‘There are also many small coves peppered along the rocky coastline to the north of Castell, each offering a unique spot to discover.’

Ses Salines, Ibiza

Ses Salines (Las Salinas) beach is only a 10-minute drive from Ibiza Town. You’ll find it has all the amenities you need, including loungers, parasols, lockers, showers, and more. There are wonderful bars, restaurants, and beach boutiques for you to explore, and assistance for the disabled.

You can soak up the sun or enjoy some of the activities on offer, such as sailing, stand-up paddling, or kayaking. This pale sandy beach has a thick pine wood at its border, and the water is crystal clear.

Calo des Moro, Mallorca

You’ll need to head for southeast Mallorca to find this beach. Limestone cliffs and pine trees flank it on each side, with a beautiful bright blue sea leading out through the bay into deeper water. The hotels nearby range from budget to luxury, so you can enjoy this beach no matter how much you have to spend.

James advises, ‘If you look at the beach’s hashtag on Instagram, the stunning range of pictures prove why this beach is said to be one of the Mediterranean’s finest. No facilities exist here, however, so make sure to get your food and drink beforehand.’

Maspalomas Beach, Gran Canaria

The huge dunes of Maspalomas beach on Gran Canaria are famous the world over, and the stunning pictures tourists have taken of this amazing beach proves it’s not to be missed. There are plenty of hotels and apartments nearby where you can stay, and the nightlife is close to the beach, meaning you can party all night if you want to! There are also several nudist areas if you want to try something really different! James says, ‘The Maspalomas Lighthouse is located in the south of Gran Canaria, and is a great place to visit if you ever get tired of the beach.’

Playa de las Teresitas, Tenerife

This beach is found north of the village of San Andres on the picturesque island of Tenerife. It used to feature stones, rocks, and black sand, but today it has artificial white sand to make the experience on the beach more enjoyable. You can comfortably swim in the sea here from June to December, meaning you could plan a getaway at a less busy time of year to beat the crowds!

James says, ‘While Calella de Palafrugell is a clear winner on Instagram, there are many other tempting choices too - almost too many to choose from! Be assured that wherever you go, beautiful sun and friendly Spanish hospitality will be there to welcome you.’

