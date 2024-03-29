The Natural Resources Management Plan (PORN) of Es Trenc, which was approved in May 2023, limits the number of beach bars to three in the area classified as a a Natural Park. In response, Campos council has filed an administrative appeal asking to be permitted to double the number of beach bars.

“Our intention is to recover the number of bars we had before,” said the local beach councillor, Rafel Adrover.

The aim of this proposal is to be able to obtain more income. The councillor insisted that “the maintenance and lifeguard service on the beaches costs money that a town council like ours does not have easily available”.

In addition, Adrover said, “having more beach bars and being able to extend the terraces would also mean having a more attractive offer for the tendering of the service”.

Although the Balearic government ceded the management of the Sa Barralina car park to the Town Hall in 2019 to compensate for the costs of conserving the Natural Park, the Town Hall considers that this measure “is insufficient to meet all the costs”.

It should be remembered that the PORN also regulates the size of the bars - a maximum of 20 square metres - as well as the obligation for them to be removable and control the number of sun loungers and parasols.

Despite the council’s demand the number of beach bars will not be increased this season.

In fact, the contract renewal has already been signed and the beaches will be ready on May 1st.