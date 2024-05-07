This summer, a total of 46 beaches, marinas and boats in the Balearics will fly a ‘Blue Flag’, which will make it the sixth community in Spain with the most awards in 2024 with four more than last year.
Palma has managed to win two more flags for Ciudad Jardín and Cala Estància.
But, Colònia de Sant Jordi, Es Dolç has lost its flag.
Your Mallorca map of the Blue Flag beaches
