This summer, a total of 46 beaches, marinas and boats in the Balearics will fly a ‘Blue Flag’, which will make it the sixth community in Spain with the most awards in 2024 with four more than last year.

Palma has managed to win two more flags for Ciudad Jardín and Cala Estància.

But, Colònia de Sant Jordi, Es Dolç has lost its flag.

Along with Palma, the municipalities of Felanitx (Cala Marçal, Cala Sa Nau and Portocolom), Pollensa (Cala Barques, Formentor and Cala Molins) and Santanyí (Cala Mondragó, Cala Santanyí and S’Amarador) have landed the most blue flags this year.

So, Mallorca has been awarded 20 blue flags, a seal of quality that recognises the good state of the waters, the high level of beach services and the safety offered to bathers.

The Association for Environmental and Consumer Education (Adeac) is in charge of awarding these recognitions and has also awarded a special mention for its accessibility and attention to people with disabilities to the municipality of Alcudia.

In total, Spain has obtained a total of 747 ‘Blue Flags’ - 638 beaches, 102 marinas and seven tourist boats - which will fly from June, 18 more than in 2023, with the Valencia Region being the leading region in number of beaches with this distinction.