The new Ikos Porto Petro all inclusive luxury resort is ready for the summer season after an investment of 140 million euros and having recruited 700 staff. It will officially open this Friday.

After arriving in Spain in 2021 with the opening of Ikos Andalusia, this new luxury resort becomes the seventh property in the group's award-winning portfolio of hotels, which continues to expand in destinations such as Greece, Spain and soon Portugal. In the coming years, the brand plans to expand the Mallorcan resort with private villas.

Luis Herault, CEO of Ikos Iberia, said: "We have incorporated in Mallorca the innovative concept of luxury all-inclusive, where virtually all services are included in the price, our hallmark that has worked so well in the rest of the properties we have in Spain and Greece. With 91,000 m2 of land and set in a natural enclave between two stunning Mallorcan coves, Ikos Porto Petro stretches along a kilometre of unspoilt coastline in the southeast of Mallorca. The resort is home to a total of 319 rooms, which include different suites of up to 60m2 and a selection of two or three-bedroom bungalows with private pools of up to 160m2, specifically designed for couples and families.

Ikos Porto Petro has six à la carte restaurants, Oliva, Anaya, Beach Club, Fresco, Seasons and Food Hall, with menus created by Michelin-starred chefs, signature cocktails and access to an extensive list of 300 international wines. For those who want to indulge in local gastronomy, the resort has an exclusive new service, "Dine Out", where guests can try different restaurants outside the hotel.