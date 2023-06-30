Jason Moore30/06/2023 12:24
W1

A Mallorca hotel worker fed up with tourists hogging sunbeds by putting their towels down early has been praised for taking matters into his own hands. The worker was recorded at a holiday resort clearing up an area of towels by the pool.

He gathers up the towels on empty sunbeds, folds them up before throwing them into a bag.

Footage of the hotel worker's heroics were shared on TikTok, with the original poster captioning the video: "Bit of justice served today."

The worker was praised by a number of people online, who criticised 'selfish' sunbed hoggers.