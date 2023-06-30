A Mallorca hotel worker fed up with tourists hogging sunbeds by putting their towels down early has been praised for taking matters into his own hands. The worker was recorded at a holiday resort clearing up an area of towels by the pool.
A Mallorca hotel worker fed up with tourists hogging sunbeds by putting their towels down early has been praised for taking matters into his own hands. The worker was recorded at a holiday resort clearing up an area of towels by the pool.
1 comment
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
This should serve as a lesson to architects to design pool areas with adequate space to reflect the hotels occupancy.