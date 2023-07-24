Overnight stays in hotels in the Balearic Islands reached 9,098,561 in June 2023, compared to 7,395,731 recorded in May of the same year and 8,956,158 a year ago (June 2022), according to data published on Monday by the National Statistics Institute (INE). Furthermore, of the total number of overnight stays recorded in June in the Islands, 906,912 were by Spanish residents and 8,191,649 by foreign visitors.

Also in June 2023 there were 1,858,620 travellers in the Balearics, compared to 1,507,859 in May 2023 and 1,742,424 in June 2022. On a national level, overnight stays in hotel establishments exceeded 36.2 million, i.e. 3.3% more than in the same month in 2022, when there were 35.1 million. In terms of origin, overnight stays by travellers resident in Spain exceeded 12 million, representing 33.3% of the total. On the other hand, those of non-residents stood at over 24.1 million.

Andalusia, Catalonia and Valencia were the main destinations for residents in Spain in June, with 21.6%, 15.7% and 12.6% of total overnight stays, respectively. However, the Balearic Islands is the main destination chosen by non-residents, with 33.9% of total overnight stays.

In terms of hotel occupancy, 63.4% of the available bedplaces were occupied in June, with an annual increase of 1.3%, and the weekend occupancy rate by bedplaces fell by 1.4% to 69.4%. The Balearic Islands had the highest occupancy rate by bedplaces in June (79.8%), followed by the Canary Islands (69.7%).

By tourist areas, Minorca has the highest occupancy rate by bedplaces (87.3%), while Palma and Calvia have the highest weekend occupancy rate (83.2%). Mallorca also recorded the highest number of overnight stays in June, with 6,730,229.

According to the INE, the largest increases in hotel prices with respect to June 2022 were recorded in the autonomous city of Melilla (13%) and in the Balearic Islands (11.1%). In contrast, the lowest increase was in La Rioja, with an annual rate of 1.6%. By category, the highest increase in prices occurred in three- and two-star beach establishments (11.5%). Finally, with regard to the Hotel Sector Profitability Indicators, the average daily rate in the Islands in June was 129.43 euros (+8.25% annual rate), and revenue per available room stood at 110.39 euros, 9.89% more than in June 2022.