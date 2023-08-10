Essentially Mallorca, the association of businesses specialising in the island's luxury tourism sector, says that there is 95% occupancy of five-star hotels this summer. In Palma specifically, the hoteliers association puts occupancy of the city's boutique hotels at 90% in August.
Majorca tourism
Mallorca's five-star hotels close to capacity as private-jet demand grows
Private-jet numbers above pre-pandemic levels
Also in Holiday
- Shakira and Lewis Hamilton "love nest" in the Balearics
- Mallorca heatwave alert: Temperatures to hit 38ºC on Thursday
- The 400 or so rich people in the Balearics
- British Embassy urges UK licence holders in Spain to exchange their licence before 15 September cut-off: Mallorca problems
- Top tennis star’s sister is an ace in Mallorca
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.