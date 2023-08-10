Essentially Mallorca, the association of businesses specialising in the island's luxury tourism sector, says that there is 95% occupancy of five-star hotels this summer. In Palma specifically, the hoteliers association puts occupancy of the city's boutique hotels at 90% in August.

The manager of Essentially Mallorca, Maria Renart, explains: "The data show that this summer, and August in particular, is much better than last year. RevPAR (revenue per available room) is higher, with price increases having been by as much as 30% in some cases."

This demand for luxury accommodation is said to be supported by an increase in the arrival of private jets and air taxis at Palma Son Sant Joan Airport. Passenger numbers are above pre-pandemic levels. For the year up to July, there were just over 6,600 arrivals with 126,000 passengers.

Airport forecasts indicate that there will be continued growth in numbers until October.

* Average occupancy of hotels across the board, according to Mallorca Hotelier Federation estimates, is expected to be around 90% in August. This may prove to be higher because of last-minute bookings. The actual average occupancy won't be known until official statistics are published.