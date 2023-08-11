Tennis ace Rafa Nadal's uncle, Toni, is planning a Mallorca lifestyle hotel on the seafront in Puerto Pollensa. Toni Nadal wants the new hotel to reflect Mallorcan life and cuisine. It will be a luxury hotel which could be one of the finest on the island. The hotel will be called Sa Casa d’Es Port (the house of the Port). The hotel was previous known as Galeón Aparthotel.

The Pollensa council said: "The quality that the Nadal family will bring will be significant, and we are delighted that this will be the case. For Pollensa, it is good that the quality of the hotels is increasing regardless of who buys them. But as this is a Mallorcan, and renowned on top of that, we are more than happy that the hotel remains in local hands.”

Building work is expected to begin shortly but there are no other details apart form the fact that Nadal has ambitious plans for the project. His nephew, Rafa, has recently signed a joint venture deal with the Melia Group and last month they opened their first hotel in Palmanova. Others are being planned across the globe. Toni was his nephew's manager for many years.

In April 2021, Nadal joined the coaching team of Canadian Félix Auger-Aliassime ahead of the clay-court season. He has remained the director of the Rafa Nadal Academy by Movistar.

Toni Nadal has recently invested in a major fashion label.