The owners of the Bellevue complex in Puerto Alcudia are advertising holiday flats in the complex for two months of the year for 249,000 euros.

A timeshare system would operate with the owners deciding which two months they wanted. During the remaining 10 months the holiday flats would revert to their original use as holiday accommodation. But according to reports the moves breaks the present tourism law.

The Mayor of Alcudia, Fina Linares, said that she was perplexed and concerned. "Who is going to pay 249,000 euros for an apartment they can only use two months of the year?" She continued: "I am concerned because I don't really understand what is going on but I am told by my council officials that it is illegal."

It appears that apartments of 30 square metres and 60 square metres are "for sale" and the advertisement states that these flats are fully equipped and close to the beach.