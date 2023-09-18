As the summer crowds recede, Mallorca uncovers a quieter, more intimate side, and a select group of hotels remain open to embrace the island's low season charm. Discover the hidden treasures and tranquil escapes awaiting travelers who venture to Mallorca during its off-peak months.

1. Kimpton Aysla Mallorca

Kimpton Aysla Mallorca stands as a contemporary haven of serenity in Santa Ponsa, a mere 14km from Palma. The resort offers a progressive approach to well-being, seamlessly blending active leisure with profound relaxation and marrying elements of tradition with modern living. It's the epitome of modern, laid-back luxury – authentically Mallorcan.

This fantastic hotel in the municipality of Calvia includes services such 'La Cala', a indoor heated swimming pool complete with hydromassage pool. You can also enjoy 24 hour room service and authentic experiences through unique local workshops, plus relax in the exclusive Spa by Maison Codage treatment rooms. The hotel also counts on a fitness center, comprised of large gym facilities, including a yoga studio and classes. Kimpton Aysla also has 3 restaurants: SABA Restaurant, SABA Bar & Bodega and Zayt Pool Kitchen & Garden Deli.

🏨 Avenida del Golf, 07180 Santa Ponsa

📞+34 871 555500

📩 reservations@kimptonayslamallorca.com

💻 Website

Nestled in the heart of Palma de Mallorca's historic center, the Brondo Architect Hotel stands as a luxurious and elegant retreat just a stone's throw from iconic landmarks such as the Cathedral and the bustling shopping haven of Jaime III.

Housed within a heritage-protected building, it seamlessly blends traditional Mallorcan architecture with modern bohemian design, offering 20 uniquely styled rooms. The hotel pulses with cultural vibrancy, hosting temporary exhibitions and local street music year-round. At its core lies the acclaimed Can Brondo restaurant, a beloved choice among locals.

The Brondo Architect Hotel is more than a place to stay; it's a gateway to Palma's rich culture and history, embodying its values of being ultralocal to become universal, and delivering top-notch service through a dedicated team of brand ambassadors.

🏨 Carrer de Can Brondo 4, 07001 Palma

📞+34 971 72 05 07

📩 booking@brondoa.com

💻 Website

3. Meliá Palma Bay

Nestled in a prime location, this hotel offers the best of both worlds – a seaside setting and easy access to Palma's historic heart. The real gem, however, is the spectacular rooftop on the 7th floor, where a pool and panoramic 360º views await.

Experience the most pleasant comfort and convenience of a functional and modern space. Explore the city and end your day by recharging in this room that will help you rest during your vacation in Palma.

For culinary enthusiasts, the Trasluz Restaurant serves up authentic Mediterranean delights in a warm, welcoming atmosphere. And if you're seeking an exclusive experience, "The Level" service promises just that.

To unwind and revitalize, indulge in the YHI Spa's wellness offerings. And for business or events, this hotel boasts versatile meeting spaces and a seamless connection to the Palau de Congressos de Palma. Your perfect Palma getaway awaits!

🏨 Calle Felicià Fuster 4, 07006 Palma

📞+34 971 62 69 00

📩 melia.palma.bay@melia.com

💻 Website

4. Hotel Gloria de Sant Jaume

Hotel Gloria in Palma is a charming boutique hotel offering a unique blend of historical elegance and modern comfort. Situated in the heart of the city, it provides easy access to the cultural and culinary delights of Palma, including the famous La Rambla and Paseo del Borne.

The hotel features beautifully appointed rooms, some with balconies offering stunning views of the city. Guests can enjoy exquisite cuisine at the on-site restaurant, unwind in the courtyard garden, or relax on the rooftop terrace. With its warm ambiance and central location, Hotel Gloria is an inviting haven for travelers seeking an authentic Palma experience.

🏨 Carrer de Sant Jaume 18, 07012 Palma

📞+34 971 71 79 97

📩 reservas@gloriasantjaume.com

💻 Website

5. INNSiDE Palma Center

Immerse yourself in the ideal lodging for exploring this cosmopolitan city. Situated in one of its vibrant neighborhoods, this accommodation is conveniently close to the city's bustling shopping districts and within a leisurely stroll of renowned tourist attractions like the historic old town, Plaza Mayor, and the Cathedral. Crafted with meticulous contemporary design, it's designed to ensure your comfort and well-being throughout your stay.

Explore Palma from this centrally located hotel, ideal for discovering the city's top attractions. Enjoy modern Premium Rooms with Smart TVs and rainfall showers. Indulge in a healthy, local breakfast buffet with panoramic Palma views. Unwind on the spectacular rooftop, complete with a bar-restaurant, pool, and sun terrace. Discover relaxation in the wellness area with a heated pool, sauna, and steam bath. Host a variety of events in their flexible, multifunctional spaces. Your Palma adventure begins here.

🏨 Font i Monteros 23, 07003 Palma

📞+34 971 17 02 00

📩 innside.palma.center@melia.com

💻 Website