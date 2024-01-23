Mallorca-based Meliá Hotels International expect to open at least twenty hotels in 2024. CEO Gabriel Escarrer says that four of these will be the Zel brand, the joint venture with Rafa Nadal. The first Zel hotel opened in Palmanova in June 2023.
