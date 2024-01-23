Mallorca-based Meliá Hotels International expect to open at least twenty hotels in 2024. CEO Gabriel Escarrer says that four of these will be the Zel brand, the joint venture with Rafa Nadal. The first Zel hotel opened in Palmanova in June 2023.

Two of the four will be in Spain - the Zel Madrid in the Gran Vía area and the Zel Tossa de Mar on the Costa Brava. One will be in Mexico, Zel Sayulita, and the other in the Dominican Republic - Zel Punta Cana.

Escarrer adds that the hotel group's growth plans for 2024 will include the Middle East - Saudi Arabia, where it has signed an agreement with the Tourism Development Fund for the opening of three hotels, and Dubai.

Meliá, Spain's largest hotel chain, have 400 establishments in operation or in the pipeline in more than 40 countries. The company is preparing for a year of vigorous tourist recovery with no signs of slowdown in 2024, a year during which two of the most important brands - Zel and Me - will have notable growth.