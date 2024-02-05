The Americans are coming to the Balearics, or rather more than in previous years this year, according to The Wall Street Journal.

On the back of the hugely successful direct flights from New York to Palma by United Airlines during the summer, The Wall Street Journal is already getting its North American readers prepared for a luxury holidays in Mallorca and elsewhere in the Balearics.

According to the publications: “The idyllic love story between the Balearic Islands and the American traveler continues . If in recent summers the islands have seen the success of the United route between New York and Mallorca, now it has been a prestigious economic newspaper in the United States that recommends traveling to the Mediterranean archipelago. And not only that, but the newspaper also suggests which hotels to stay in .

“Specifically, it is The Wall Street Journal, which has made a list of 10 destinations in the world to which it recommends traveling during 2024. In an extensive report, the newspaper explains the change that tourism in the Balearic Islands has experienced in recent years. , from nights of debauchery and alcohol to an offer more focused on well-being and nature.

Recommended hotels



Mallorca: On the largest island in the Balearic Islands, the newspaper recommends two hotels. The first of them is the Hotel Zel de Palmanova , in Calvia, from the brand created jointly between the tennis player Rafa Nadal and the Meliá chain .

On the other hand, The Wall Street Journal also bets on Son Bunyola , the luxurious hotel by the British Richard Branson located in the heart of the Serra de Tramontana, but with a limited offer, since it only has 26 rooms and three independent villas.

Minorca: To make the most of your stay in Minorca, The Wall Street Journal recommends staying in a stately home with a very relaxing offer, such as yoga classes or an open-air cinema. These are Son Vell , located near Ciutadella, and Vestige, the chain of Dr. Víctor Madera, founder of Quirónsalud .

Ibiza: As for the White Island, the American newspaper recommends another stately home, in this case, located in the heart of the city. Specifically, the five-star Mirador de Salt Vila hotel, belonging to the Relais & Châteaux chain .