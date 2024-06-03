After years of complications over panning permission and objections from local political parties, the Four Seasons Resort Mallorca at Formentor is now confirming reservations for arrivals beginning late August 2024. Set amid 40 hectares (100 acres) of seaside woodlands on a crystalline shore at the heart of a vast private estate that also includes a working vineyard, Four Seasons Resort Mallorca at Formentor is a world away, and yet easily connected to surrounding sites and myriad recreational pursuits. Blending poetic charm with heartfelt service, it’s the embodiment of luxury hospitality and European sophistication.

“Every so often we have the opportunity to revive a legendary hotel and bring it into the future as a Four Seasons experience, as we have done with the Grand-Hôtel du Cap Ferrat in the south of France, the San Domenico Palace in Sicily, and the Astir Palace Hotel in Athens,” notes Adrian Messerli, President, Hotel Operations – Europe, Middle East and Africa, of the company’s growing portfolio of historically significant properties around the Mediterranean and beyond.

“What makes the rebirth of the Hotel Formentor even more exciting is that it marks our expansion in Spain, building on the success of our hotel in Madrid and giving luxury travellers an exceptional opportunity to discover another beloved Spanish destination with Four Seasons. With Estreya leading our dedicated team, guests can anticipate a soulful experience like none other beginning later this year,” Messerli adds.

The Resort experience begins from the moment of arrival from any of 160 destinations that fly direct to Palma de Mallorca Airport. Car rentals can be arranged for the scenic one-hour drive to the peninsula of Formentor, although General Manager Estreya Gosalbez suggests a way to make a truly grand entrance: “Our limousine service will pick your party up at the airport and take you to Puerto Pollença. There, you’ll transfer to a boat and sail across clear waters surrounded by green forests, sheer cliffs and inviting beaches on the way to our private dock, arriving as the glitterati once did before there were roads to the peninsula. We can also arrange for a tender to pick you up from your private yacht anchored nearby.”

All 110 guest rooms and suites have terraces facing the sea, and some also offer private plunge pools. The décor is bright and airy with natural materials throughout, evoking a seaside glamour that is both nostalgic and very modern. Menus at Four Seasons Resort Mallorca will dance with the seasons across a variety of dining concepts, including Mel, offering a farm-fresh menu of Mediterranean favourites from breakfast to late night. Quiosc, a casual open kitchen and terrace is shaded by pines and cooled by sea breezes by one of the pools. Opening onto a terrace at the heart of the hotel is Cercle – the Catalan word for circle, which also happens to be the shape of the bar – a gathering place for sharing stories over exquisite wines and inventive cocktails.

On the golden sand beach, where guests will lounge on plush sunbeds enjoying the services and attentions of Four Seasons staff, a pop-up beach bar, Xiringuito, will offer refreshing drinks and light fare, with a new beach restaurant and bar opening next year. Also coming soon will be Shima, a Nikkei-style restaurant that will add to the cosmopolitan ambiance of the Resort.

Wellness experiences include several pools, a tennis court, a state-of-the-art fitness centre, outdoor yoga spaces and numerous paths and hiking trails throughout the estate and surrounding peninsula. A pop-up spa will offer treatments incorporating indigenous botanicals, while a new, full-service spa is expected to open next year.

Numerous adventures on and under water are also just off the beach, from snorkelling and other non-motorized watersports to exploring the island’s magical caves and remote beaches by boat. Families will love the fully supervised, complimentary Kids For All Seasons programme, where younger guests can enjoy games, treasure hunts, beach activities and playing with other children. A dedicated teen centre will be added next year.