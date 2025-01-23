The president of the Mallorca Hotel Federation (FEHM), Javier Vich, today spoke of the "good forecasts and sensations" of the sector for 2025, which they expect to be positive and similar to 2024, and also announced that it is estimated that 30% of the hotels will open in February. Following talks held with tour operators and travel agencies at the Fitur international tourism fair in Madrid, Vich said that “everything points to a season similar to 2024”.

"We are awaiting the behaviour of the British market, where it seems that ‘early booking’ is not working the same as last year, for the moment it is not worrying but for the next two months we have to be attentive to the behaviour of the British market and also the German market because there is a certain slowdown," he said. Among the factors that could lead to a slowdown are inflation and the fact that Germany is holding elections this year, a circumstance that has to a certain extent paralysed travel.

Vich insisted that, despite the caution, the outlook is positive and this brake on early bookings is not worrying because "the market and demand are solid except for something very specific which is the British 'early booking' but the markets compensate each other", so that "the message is positive, especially in pre- and post-season".

He announced that in February 30% of Mallorca's hotel accommodation will be open, in March it will reach 50%, in April and at Easter 80% will be open and in May it will reach one hundred percent. In Vich's opinion, new markets are important, such as the United States, with an increasingly "solid acceptance" of Mallorca and a meeting with United Airlines is being held to discuss extending its direct connections with Palma "as has been done with Malaga, with a year-round route and greater weekly connectivity".

As for the increase in the sustainable tourism tax, tourist tax, announced by the government, Vich said that the federation is still in talks with the Balearic government and does not have “the exact figure of the increase that is being proposed”, although the intention expressed is for an increase in high season and a decrease in high season.

He stresswed that the FEHM is not in favour of a rise in high season because "it could have an effect, above all on the family market. But we are working with them and whether it would be applicable for 2025, which we doubt, or for 2026," he added.