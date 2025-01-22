The new Mandarin Oriental hotel in Costa d'en Blanes will open in June this year giving tourism in Calvia a major luxury lift. It is one of three five star hotels to open in Calvia this year, the others being the new Puro resort in Santa Ponsa and the Greek Aethos boutique hotel.

Mandarin Oriental is one of the most luxurious hotel groups in the world. Based in Hong Kong it is owned by the Jardíne Matheson group, based in Bermuda and London. The Mayor of Calvia Juan Antonio Amengual said that 80 percent of hotels in the municipality were in the four and five star category.

He underlined the fact that Calvia was going up market and the area was now welcoming a greater number of American, Australian and South Korean tourists. These markets are expected to increase even further once the new hotels open.

Amengual also said that the new hotels were helping to lengthen the season and that Calvia was in course to be a 365 holiday destination. He said that the beach bed and sun shade concession on Calvia beaches had been lengthened so that the season would last longer. He Aldo underlined the fact that winter tourism to the municipality was continuing to grow.