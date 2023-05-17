It is well known that the customs in Mallorca are sometimes different from those in Central Europe. Nevertheless, it makes sense to point out a few things that are better left undone on the island in order to avoid ridicule or even provoking bewilderment or unpleasant reactions. Our sister paper Mallorca Magazin has compiled a list of tongue-in-cheek things not to do when on holiday in Mallorca.

Having dinner at 6pm

It is no secret that people in the Mediterranean prefer to eat their "cena" when it's dark and no longer so hot. Nevertheless, some "turistas" are stunned by the fact that they enter a restaurant late in the afternoon. It is accepted to eat as early as 8pm, but from 10pm onwards one goes along with the masses.

Driving into the city when it rains

Holidaymakers always go to the city when the weather is not exactly suitable for the beach. However, this causes long traffic jams sometimes from the access roads, especially from Playa de Palma, and the entrances to the car parks are usually jammed, especially the one for Palma Cathedral. Often the public buses that travel into the city are also overcrowded.

Drive to the Cape Formentor lighthouse by rental car

Even now, conditions in the area are sometimes chaotic. On the sometimes narrow and winding road, nerves are not infrequently on edge. After 2 June, vehicle access to the picturesque peninsula will be severely restricted anyway.

Eating a paella in the evening

In theory it is possible, but the Spanish dish lies like heavy stones in the stomach if eating it in the evening. Moreover, you make a mockery of yourself among the Spaniards, as paella is eaten during the day.

Being lured by Google Maps through Palma's old town

Last year, a malfunction in the online service lured dozens of tourists into the narrow streets of the historic centre, which is hardly frequented by cars. They got lost, found it difficult to get out of the mediaeval structure and suffered almost traumatic experiences.

Speak German with waiters or maids

It is seen as arrogant to the point of backwardness if you don't make at least a little effort to address the staff in their mother tongue.

Walking through the countryside at midday in the scorching summer sun

Quite a few underestimate the power of the sun in Mallorca and head off into the mountains just like that. Some even go with bad shoes and without drinks and then accidents happen.