Having dinner at 6pm
It is no secret that people in the Mediterranean prefer to eat their "cena" when it's dark and no longer so hot. Nevertheless, some "turistas" are stunned by the fact that they enter a restaurant late in the afternoon. It is accepted to eat as early as 8pm, but from 10pm onwards one goes along with the masses.
Driving into the city when it rains
Holidaymakers always go to the city when the weather is not exactly suitable for the beach. However, this causes long traffic jams sometimes from the access roads, especially from Playa de Palma, and the entrances to the car parks are usually jammed, especially the one for Palma Cathedral. Often the public buses that travel into the city are also overcrowded.
Drive to the Cape Formentor lighthouse by rental car
Even now, conditions in the area are sometimes chaotic. On the sometimes narrow and winding road, nerves are not infrequently on edge. After 2 June, vehicle access to the picturesque peninsula will be severely restricted anyway.
Eating a paella in the evening
In theory it is possible, but the Spanish dish lies like heavy stones in the stomach if eating it in the evening. Moreover, you make a mockery of yourself among the Spaniards, as paella is eaten during the day.
Being lured by Google Maps through Palma's old town
Last year, a malfunction in the online service lured dozens of tourists into the narrow streets of the historic centre, which is hardly frequented by cars. They got lost, found it difficult to get out of the mediaeval structure and suffered almost traumatic experiences.
Speak German with waiters or maids
It is seen as arrogant to the point of backwardness if you don't make at least a little effort to address the staff in their mother tongue.
Walking through the countryside at midday in the scorching summer sun
Quite a few underestimate the power of the sun in Mallorca and head off into the mountains just like that. Some even go with bad shoes and without drinks and then accidents happen.
In terms if tourism, Germans are the dominant nationality, but you won't get very far speaking German to Mallorquins. The native tongue here is Catalan (or more accurately, a dialect of Catalan known as "Mallorquí"), but most Mallorquins can also fluently speak Castellano (proper Spanish) albeit often with a heavy accent. A few Mallorquins can speak a little German, but it's rare. So, don't bother trying. And most Germans speak English rather fluently, so you need not bother with that either.
The eating at 6pm gets me. Only Americans and working class Brits do that. It's pathetic.